



Vladimir Putin said Donald Trump chastised him for “sympathizing” with Joe Biden when he was president.

In an interview with state news agency RIA and state TV channel Rossiya-1, the Russian president was asked what he thinks about the role he plays “invisibly” in the US election campaign of 2024, during which the current and former US president “I mention you in their speeches.”

Interviewer Dmitry Kiselyov, a Kremlin propagandist whom Putin appointed to head the state-controlled media group Rossiya Segodnya, suggested that the Russian leader had added “fuel to the fire” by recently suggesting that he would prefer Biden to retain the presidency.

Putin said on Russian television in February that Biden's leadership would be better for Russia because he is “a more experienced person, he is predictable, he is a politician of the old formation.” These comments prompted Kremlin propagandists to suggest that Putin was stalking Democratic and Republican candidates.

Former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Putin told Russian media in an interview that Trump had reprimanded him… L Former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Putin told Russian media in an interview that Trump had reprimanded him for sympathizing with Joe Biden. More Getty images

Putin replied: “I will tell you one thing that will show that nothing has changed in my preferences here.

“We are not intervening in any election. And, as I have said repeatedly, we will work with any leader that the American people, the American voter, trust.”

Putin added: “During the last year of his term as president, Mr. Trump, the current presidential candidate, criticized me for sympathizing with Biden. He asked me in one of the conversations: “Do you want Sleepy Joe to win?”

“And then, to my surprise, they started persecuting him (Trump) because we allegedly supported him as a candidate. Well, that's kind of total nonsense.”

He described how he believed the US election campaign was “becoming more and more barbaric”, adding that “the American political system cannot claim to be democratic in any sense of the word”.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and the Trump team for comment.

Kiselyov also asked Putin if Russia was ready for a nuclear war, suggesting that “the better we are prepared for it, the less likely such a war will take place.”

The Russian leader responded: “From a military-technical point of view, we are of course ready,” touting the functioning of his country's nuclear triad, referring to land-based missiles, submarines and aircraft. nuclear capable. “is more modern than any other triad.”

The interview comes before Russians go to the polls starting Friday in a closely controlled presidential election expected to return Putin to power with a large majority.

Updated 3/13/24, 3:30 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/putin-donald-trump-discussed-joe-biden-us-presidential-election-russia-1878613 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos