Historic day: PM Modi hails India's commitment to chip manufacturing | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stones of three new semiconductor factories, two in Gujarat and one in Assam. The projects, evaluated at 1.25 lakh crore, marks a crucial step towards India's efforts to become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. The Tata Group is leading two of these revolutionary projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participates in 'India Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI) Addressing the 'Indias Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism over the transformative impact of semiconductor projects. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Today is going to be a historic day. Not only are we making history today, but we are also taking a step forward towards a bright future. This will help make India a global hub for semiconductor facilities, PM Modi said. Also read: Chris Miller says 'design expertise' can help India in global 'chip war' The Indian semiconductor industry is still in its nascent stage, and various local and multinational companies intend to tap its vast potential. Highlighting the strategic importance of India's foray into semiconductor manufacturing, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of a reliable and resilient supply chain, especially in the wake of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. India is committed, India keeps its promises and democracy keeps its promises. Only a few countries in the world manufacture semiconductors, and Covid-19 has taught us that the world needs a reliable and resilient supply chain. India looks forward to playing a crucial role in this, the Prime Minister said. “India is already a space, nuclear and digital power, but we will also start commercial production of semiconductor products. That day is not far when India will also become a global power in this sector,” a- he asserted. Also read: India eyes key role in semiconductor supply chain: PM Modi Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to self-reliance and modernity through indigenous chip production. “For various reasons, India was left behind in the first and second industrial revolutions. However, India is confidently pioneering Industry 4.0.” The 21st century is a technology-driven century and cannot be imagined without electronic chips. Made In India Chip, Designed In India Chip, will take India towards self-reliance and modernity, he said.

