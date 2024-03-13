Gandapur hopes to meet Imran Khan during his meeting with Shehbaz Sharif





In a surprising turn of events, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasizing the need to initiate a political dialogue with their party's incarcerated founder Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Gandapur stressed the importance of addressing political issues through dialogue, citing it as a path to political resolution. He reiterated his call for political engagement with Imran Khan, who had been detained since August the previous year on various charges, including corruption and terrorism.

Gandapur revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz had given assurances regarding his request to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi despite tight security measures. The objective of this meeting would mainly revolve around discussions regarding the upcoming senatorial elections. Moreover, Gandapur underlined its intention to resolve public issues during its conversation with the Prime Minister, who responded positively by ensuring clearance of outstanding provincial dues.

Gandapur hopes for cooperation

This unexpected meeting between senior leaders of opposing political factions assumes particular significance in easing political tensions, especially after the removal of the PTI-led government through a no-confidence motion in April 2022. The PTI blamed the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners for illegally gaining power after allegedly manipulating the results of the February 8 elections.

Gandapur, upon assuming office as KP CM, pledged to maintain a cooperative relationship with the federal government while maintaining the party's stance regarding the alleged electoral fraud. The timing of this meeting coincides with a notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Gandapur, regarding a petition seeking his disqualification over alleged misinformation regarding land ownership.

Responding to questions regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz's recent visit to KP, Gandapur expressed regret for not being present to receive him, citing a tradition of hospitality towards guests. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal echoed Gandapur's sentiments, emphasizing the federal government's commitment to the development of KP and maintenance of law and order.

