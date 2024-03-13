Biden and Trump win the Peach State; both parties win presidential nominations





article

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump appear headed for a November rematch in the 2024 presidential election. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden appeared to be the big winners in Georgia on Tuesday, helping both win their respective parties' nominations in the race for the White House.

By 7:45 p.m., the Peach State had helped the current president secure the Democratic nomination, while Trump crossed the magic number of the Republican nomination a few hours later.

Neither Biden, a Democrat, nor Trump, a Republican, faces significant opposition in the Georgia primary. Primaries were also held in Washington state, Mississippi and Hawaii.

Overall, Tuesday marked a watershed moment for a nation uneasy about its choices in 2024.

There is no longer any doubt that the fall general elections will be marked by a rematch between two imperfect and unpopular presidents. And this rematch – the first between two American presidents since 1912 – will certainly deepen the country's searing political and cultural divisions over the next eight months.

GET MORE AS YOU DECIDE 2024 COVERAGE

Georgia GOP presidential primary: Trump hits magic number

Trump, whose single term in the White House transformed the Republican Party, will lead the Republican Party in a third straight presidential election.

On Tuesday at 11:11 p.m., Trump capped the number of 1,215 delegates needed to win the Republican nomination at the party's national convention this summer. As of Tuesday, 161 Republican delegates were at stake in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington state and Hawaii.

With a strong performance on Tuesday, Trump can sweep all the delegates from Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state. Hawaii awards delegates proportionally so that other candidates can gain a few, even with a small share of the vote.

Not sure he would achieve the goal; Trump's campaign has not planned a big victory party like it did last week when hundreds of people packed his Mar-a-Lago club for a Super Tuesday celebration with drinks and drinks. hors d’oeuvres distributed.

He will formally accept the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans viewed Trump very or somewhat favorably in a February poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs, compared to 41% for Biden.

Trump, 77, is helped by Biden's perceived weaknesses. The 81-year-old president is widely unpopular, with deep reservations among voters in both parties about his age and his ability to serve as president for another four years, despite not being much older than Trump.

This year, Trump easily dispatched his Republican rivals in the primary, sweeping early-voting states that typically set the tone for the campaign. The group included a number of prominent Republicans such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Haley, his former UN ambassador, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Mike Pence , who was Trump's vice president.

At one point, DeSantis was ahead of Trump in early state polls. But he withered in the national spotlight, failing to meet sky-high expectations despite $168 million in campaign and outside spending. DeSantis withdrew from the race after losing Iowa – a state he had staked his campaign on – and supported Trump.

Ultimately, Haley was Trump's final challenger. She only won the District of Columbia and Vermont before ending her campaign.

On the eve of Tuesday's primaries, Trump acknowledged that Biden would be the Democratic nominee, even as he launched a new attack on the president's age.

“I guess he’ll be the nominee,” Trump said of Biden on CNBC. “I am his only opponent other than life, life itself.”

Biden becomes presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after Georgia primaries

Biden also focused much of his attention on Trump, whom the Democratic president described as a serious threat to democracy during a campaign stop Monday evening in New Hampshire. He also reported a stronger presence during the election campaign.

“I look forward to participating in more and more of these events,” Biden said. He later joked about his age. “I know I don’t look it, but I’ve been here for a while.”

Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Tuesday around 7:45 p.m. with a decisive victory in the swing state of Georgia on Tuesday, overcoming concerns about his leadership within his own party as the 2024 presidential race turns into a rematch in the general election that many voters do not want. to want.

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, he had 47 delegates of the 1,968 needed to become the presumptive presidential nominee.

Biden, who took office aiming to stabilize a nation shaken by the coronavirus pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection, became his party's presumptive nominee when he won enough delegates in Georgia. That pushed Biden's tally past 1,968 for a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next August, where his nomination will be made official. Former President Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican nomination soon.

Biden, who made his first bid for the presidency 37 years ago, faced no serious Democratic opponents in his race for re-election at the age of 81. This is despite low approval ratings and a lack of voter enthusiasm for his presidency – partly due to his age.

Just 38% of American adults approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, while 61% disapprove, according to a recent survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Biden and Trump recap Georgia rallies

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both visited Georgia on Saturday for competing campaign rallies ahead of the Peach State's primary election. Georgia is once again proving to be a battleground state.

Biden and his allies are betting that, during a bruising general election that lasted seven and a half months, his Democratic base and independent voters fearing a second Trump presidency will support him despite their misgivings. Their strategy of constantly highlighting Trump's perceived shortcomings — combined with Trump's plan to attack Biden in brutally personal terms — is setting up a mindless campaign that many Americans have said they don't want but will have to anyway decide in November.

Biden has tried to frame the race as a battle for freedom, both at home and abroad. He contrasts his support for Ukraine and his efforts to expand NATO with Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his suggestion that he would tell Russia to attack NATO allies that he considers as delinquents.

“We face a sad reality,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday after clinching the nomination. “Freedom and democracy are in danger here at home in ways they haven't been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is waging a campaign of resentment, vengeance and retribution that threatens the very idea of ​​America.”

He added: “I believe the American people will choose to allow us to continue moving into the future.”

Biden pushes back against GOP-led efforts to restrict abortion rights, which have also jeopardized in vitro fertilization procedures. Democrats attribute election victories over the past two years to a Supreme Court backlash that struck down the federal right to abortion. Trump named three of the justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and took credit for the decision.

But despite major achievements and what his allies see as advantages on key issues, Biden enters a rematch with Trump with vulnerabilities he cannot easily fix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/live-results-georgia-presidential-primary-biden-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos