Politics
RFK Jr. on AI and how Elon Musk 'saved free speech'
By Jon Swartz
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tells MarketWatch how AI 'lies to people' — and why his Harvard-educated son has 'the attention span of a mantis religious”.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was ushered into a side room of a downtown Austin, Texas, steakhouse, surrounded by a phalanx of bodyguards and handlers Saturday evening. The independent presidential candidate, a member of one of America's best-known political families, had just finished a speech and was preparing to throw a party during the opening weekend of the South by Southwest festival.
Kennedy, who made remarks about vaccines that got him banned from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram during the pandemic, shared his views on artificial intelligence, social media, censorship and technology regulation in an interview with MarketWatch.
“Elon Musk said AI would take our jobs and then kill us. There are scary anecdotes that AI will lie to people,” Kennedy said. “The United States must develop responsible use of AI and, as president, I would convene [Russian President Vladimir] Poutine, [Chinese President Xi Jinping]the Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei of Iran] and Israel to establish safeguards. »
The expansion of AI, which mirrors the rise of social media and could have similar negative effects on society, has prompted lawmakers to rush to propose legislative solutions. Kennedy is among those, including Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Josh Hawley of Missouri, who believe big tech companies have censored viewpoints and spread misinformation.
Kennedy pointed to a lawsuit filed by the state of Missouri, alleging the federal government colluded with Facebook and Twitter to restrict free speech. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case beginning March 18.
(Both the Biden and Trump administrations have sued big tech players such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on antitrust grounds. Social media companies are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which provides limited federal immunity to providers and users of interactive computer services.)
Kennedy praised Musk's stewardship of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “He saved free speech in this country,” he said, adding that the two men had communicated intermittently.
Kennedy also said he was in frequent contact with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
Dorsey, who reportedly reneged on a promise to give $5 million to a super PAC supporting Kennedy's presidential campaign, said he supported Kennedy because he was “focused on peace” and “on top of all the issues that he speaks”.
Kennedy has “no fear of exploring topics that are a little bit controversial,” Dorsey said on the “Breaking Points” podcast last year. “I feel like our country needs his leadership.”
Besides Dorsey and Musk, Kennedy received support from Google co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife, Nicole Shanahan, who donated $4 million to the super PAC responsible for Kennedy's $7 million ad during this year's Super Bowl.
Kennedy, who said “he would go anywhere” for support, expressed a desire to expand American business. “I don’t want to drive business out of this country,” he said.
Kennedy hopes to capitalize on voter discontent with the idea of a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
“Seventy percent of Americans would rather not vote for Trump or Biden,” said Tony Lyons, a book publisher who runs the super PAC American Values 2024, which has raised $30 million for Kennedy. “They want an honest and honest candidate who works for them, not [for] gigantic companies. »
In an interview, Lyons called Kennedy's campaign an “insurrection…that scared Biden and Trump,” adding, “Bobby challenged an incredibly corrupt system” marred by foreign wars, chronic disease and a border crisis.
Kennedy qualified for the ballot in Utah and is poised to qualify in six other states, including the key battleground states of Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. He has not yet announced a vice presidential candidate, although New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura are reportedly under consideration for the role.
Kennedy, who announced in October that he was switching party affiliation from Democratic to independent, is running a long-shot bid against Biden, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, and Trump, who won the Republican nomination on same day. He faces a huge financial disadvantage compared to the two major party candidates.
The Biden campaign and associated entities had more than $130 million in cash on hand at the end of January, and outside groups have pledged to spend more than $700 million on his behalf. Trump's two campaign committees had more than $36 million in cash.
Read more: Biden and Trump win nominations, stage election rematch
Although he enjoys a high profile, Kennedy has also attracted media attention and criticism for his views on vaccines. But that didn't stop him from showing humor.
Speaking about the effects of TikTok, YouTube videos and similar communication platforms, he noted: “My son, a Harvard graduate, has the attention span of a praying mantis. »
-Jon Swartz
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03/13/24 2:25 p.m. ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240313311/rfk-jr-on-ai-and-how-elon-musk-saved-freedom-of-speech
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- RFK Jr. on AI and how Elon Musk 'saved free speech'
- Biden and Trump win the Peach State; both parties win presidential nominations
- Joko Widodo performs tarawih prayers at Bogor Palace with community
- Willy Wonka-Inspired Viral Experiment Backdrops Are On Sale
- Nick Saban: Former football coach laments the current landscape of college sports
- EU: Artificial Intelligence Regulation Fails to Stop Spread of Abusive Technologies
- Gandapur hopes to meet Imran Khan during his meeting with Shehbaz Sharif
- UK grants asylum to Palestinian citizens of Israel amid earthquake U-turn | Israel Gaza War News
- Writer says Hollywood icon Lana Turner was a trailblazer, possibly a murderer
- 4 + 4 Best Shops in Santorini
- DIU and ODNI partner to identify technology and strengthen Intel – MeriTalk
- Underwater fire: The great living barrier reef is dying in the shadow of its former glory