RFK Jr. on AI and how Elon Musk 'saved free speech'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tells MarketWatch how AI 'lies to people' — and why his Harvard-educated son has 'the attention span of a mantis religious”.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was ushered into a side room of a downtown Austin, Texas, steakhouse, surrounded by a phalanx of bodyguards and handlers Saturday evening. The independent presidential candidate, a member of one of America's best-known political families, had just finished a speech and was preparing to throw a party during the opening weekend of the South by Southwest festival.

Kennedy, who made remarks about vaccines that got him banned from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram during the pandemic, shared his views on artificial intelligence, social media, censorship and technology regulation in an interview with MarketWatch.

“Elon Musk said AI would take our jobs and then kill us. There are scary anecdotes that AI will lie to people,” Kennedy said. “The United States must develop responsible use of AI and, as president, I would convene [Russian President Vladimir] Poutine, [Chinese President Xi Jinping]the Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei of Iran] and Israel to establish safeguards. »

The expansion of AI, which mirrors the rise of social media and could have similar negative effects on society, has prompted lawmakers to rush to propose legislative solutions. Kennedy is among those, including Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Josh Hawley of Missouri, who believe big tech companies have censored viewpoints and spread misinformation.

Kennedy pointed to a lawsuit filed by the state of Missouri, alleging the federal government colluded with Facebook and Twitter to restrict free speech. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case beginning March 18.

(Both the Biden and Trump administrations have sued big tech players such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on antitrust grounds. Social media companies are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which provides limited federal immunity to providers and users of interactive computer services.)

Kennedy praised Musk's stewardship of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “He saved free speech in this country,” he said, adding that the two men had communicated intermittently.

Kennedy also said he was in frequent contact with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey, who reportedly reneged on a promise to give $5 million to a super PAC supporting Kennedy's presidential campaign, said he supported Kennedy because he was “focused on peace” and “on top of all the issues that he speaks”.

Kennedy has “no fear of exploring topics that are a little bit controversial,” Dorsey said on the “Breaking Points” podcast last year. “I feel like our country needs his leadership.”

Besides Dorsey and Musk, Kennedy received support from Google co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife, Nicole Shanahan, who donated $4 million to the super PAC responsible for Kennedy's $7 million ad during this year's Super Bowl.

Kennedy, who said “he would go anywhere” for support, expressed a desire to expand American business. “I don’t want to drive business out of this country,” he said.

Kennedy hopes to capitalize on voter discontent with the idea of ​​a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“Seventy percent of Americans would rather not vote for Trump or Biden,” said Tony Lyons, a book publisher who runs the super PAC American Values ​​2024, which has raised $30 million for Kennedy. “They want an honest and honest candidate who works for them, not [for] gigantic companies. »

In an interview, Lyons called Kennedy's campaign an “insurrection…that scared Biden and Trump,” adding, “Bobby challenged an incredibly corrupt system” marred by foreign wars, chronic disease and a border crisis.

Kennedy qualified for the ballot in Utah and is poised to qualify in six other states, including the key battleground states of Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. He has not yet announced a vice presidential candidate, although New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura are reportedly under consideration for the role.

Kennedy, who announced in October that he was switching party affiliation from Democratic to independent, is running a long-shot bid against Biden, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, and Trump, who won the Republican nomination on same day. He faces a huge financial disadvantage compared to the two major party candidates.

The Biden campaign and associated entities had more than $130 million in cash on hand at the end of January, and outside groups have pledged to spend more than $700 million on his behalf. Trump's two campaign committees had more than $36 million in cash.

Although he enjoys a high profile, Kennedy has also attracted media attention and criticism for his views on vaccines. But that didn't stop him from showing humor.

Speaking about the effects of TikTok, YouTube videos and similar communication platforms, he noted: “My son, a Harvard graduate, has the attention span of a praying mantis. »

