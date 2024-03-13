Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor facilities worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore | News from India





Continuing his development talk ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation for three semiconductor facilities in India worth around Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Prime Minister Modi said three manufacturing units will help India become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Today is a historic day. Today, we are also making history and taking a big step towards a bright future, PM Modi said at the press conference. Techade in India: tokens for the Viksit Bharat event. India is poised to become a major semiconductor manufacturing hub. All three facilities will stimulate economic growth and foster innovation.https://t.co/4c9zV3G9HL Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2024 The 21st century is a technology-driven century and cannot be imagined without chips, the Prime Minister added in his speech. The Indian Prime Minister added that the country was a pioneer in Industry 4.0 after being left behind during the first and second industrial revolutions. “Leaders from Taiwan also joined us virtually in today's program. I am very excited about the attempts India is making. More than 60,000 colleges, universities and educational institutes are associated with today's event. Speaking at IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the semiconductor industry a “fundamental industry”, saying anything that can be put in and out runs on these chips, including fans, refrigerators , televisions, trains, computers, cell phones, among others. Terming it a big moment for the North East region, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said the semiconductor industry would play an important role in Prime Minister Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission. Vaishnaw said it would be a proud moment for India when cars and laptops in developed countries run on chips made in India. Of the four plants coming to India, one is being set up in Morigaon district of Assam. The other two fabulous units will be set up at Dholera and Sadanand in Gujarat. “Four semiconductor units are under construction in the country. One of the four semiconductor units will be built in Assam. The four factories are an example of the work being carried out at a rapid pace under the dual-engine government. The cabinet gave approval on February 29, 2024 for TATA and CG power plants and in 15 days PM Modi will lay the foundation stone,” Vaishnav added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-semiconductor-facilities-assam-gujarat-9211426/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

