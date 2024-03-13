Three senior Turkish officials to visit Iraq as Erdogan threatens Kurdish militants

ANKARA Turkey's foreign policy, defense and intelligence chiefs will travel to Baghdad on Thursday for anti-terrorism talks, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan steps up threats against banned Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will discuss security and military cooperation as well as concrete steps that can be taken in Turkey's fight against terrorism, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Wednesday. The talks will mark the second round of the security summit that the three men held with their Iraqi Foreign Affairs counterparts Fouad Mohammed Hussein, Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi and other senior officials in December, Keceli added.

The visit comes as Erdogan steps up his almost daily threats to launch a new military operation against illegal Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets during his campaign rallies across the country for the March 31 local elections. The PKK has been fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey since 1984 and is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, Washington and the European Union.

We will under no circumstances allow the establishment of a terrorist along our southern borders, Erdogan said Tuesday during a dinner break, or iftar, with foreign ambassadors in Ankara. He echoed a similar message Wednesday while speaking at a rally in the country's predominantly Kurdish southeastern province of Sirnak, bordering Iraqi Kurdistan.

Kalin and Guler made separate visits to Baghdad in January, amid increasing PKK attacks on Turkish military outposts in the northern region. More than twenty Turkish soldiers have been killed in attacks carried out since December in the region. Turkey responded with large-scale airstrikes against PKK positions in northern Iraq.

Thursday's discussions follow high-level meetings by Kalins and Fidans in Washington last week.

The United States has troops in Iraq. That is why we are also discussing with them our fight against the PKK, Keceli said on Wednesday when asked if this issue was raised during the visits of Fidan and Kalins.

But he added that these talks were not aimed at obtaining the green light from Washington for a possible operation.

If we plan to carry out an operation against a terrorist organization that threatens our security, the only authority from which we will seek authorization is Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Keceli added, referring to the provisions on documents describing the legality of self-organization. defense.

Erdogan is also expected to visit Baghdad in April, the Turkish president said last month.

Sulaimaniyah under the radar

Analysts estimate that Improving weather conditions in the spring could allow the Turkish military to launch a limited incursion into the region's rugged terrain, aiming to reinforce Turkish military outposts and prevent further attacks. Turkey has hundreds of outposts scattered across a vast territory stretching from Iraqi Kurdistan's border with Iran to the east and Syria to the west.

The central government in Baghdad views Turkish military operations and the expansion of the military presence in the country as a violation of its sovereignty and does not consider the PKK a terrorist group, despite repeated calls from Ankara to designate it as such. . Yet in a joint statement issued after the first round of negotiations in December, the Iraqi side for the first time recognized the banned militant group as a threat.

Erdogan pledged last month to drive the PKK from the region before the summer.

Such an operation could also boost the chances of Erdogan's ruling coalition ahead of key national elections, riding on nationalist waves in the country. Erdogan, the ruling Justice and Development Party, and its nationalist allies are seeking to retake metropolises, notably Istanbul, from the opposition.

The toughening rhetoric also aims to increase pressure on the Iraqi Kurdish Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, which controls the northern Iraqi province of Sulaimaniyah. Ankara accuses the PUK, one of the two dominant political parties in Iraqi Kurdistan, of cooperating with the PKK.

Erdogan openly threatened the party last month, claiming that the Sulaimaniyah administration continues to support the terrorist organization despite our repeated warnings. We have zero tolerance when it comes to our national security. We will do whatever is necessary.

Keceli said Tuesday that the PUK had not taken steps to “return our relations to the point where they were a few years ago.”

Turkish airspace at Sulaimaniyah International Airport has been closed to incoming and outgoing flights since April, in a bid to increase pressure on the PUK, led by family members of the late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

Days before the flight ban, Turkey also carried out a drone strike in Sulaimaniyah near a convoy carrying the commander-in-chief of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazlum Kobane, and officials Americans. Although there were no casualties, the attack was seen as a warning message to both the PUK and the United States. Ankara has repeatedly asked Washington to break its alliance with the SDF, citing its links with the PKK.