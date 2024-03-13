Politics
Three senior Turkish officials to visit Iraq as Erdogan threatens Kurdish militants
ANKARA Turkey's foreign policy, defense and intelligence chiefs will travel to Baghdad on Thursday for anti-terrorism talks, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan steps up threats against banned Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will discuss security and military cooperation as well as concrete steps that can be taken in Turkey's fight against terrorism, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Wednesday. The talks will mark the second round of the security summit that the three men held with their Iraqi Foreign Affairs counterparts Fouad Mohammed Hussein, Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi and other senior officials in December, Keceli added.
The visit comes as Erdogan steps up his almost daily threats to launch a new military operation against illegal Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets during his campaign rallies across the country for the March 31 local elections. The PKK has been fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey since 1984 and is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, Washington and the European Union.
We will under no circumstances allow the establishment of a terrorist along our southern borders, Erdogan said Tuesday during a dinner break, or iftar, with foreign ambassadors in Ankara. He echoed a similar message Wednesday while speaking at a rally in the country's predominantly Kurdish southeastern province of Sirnak, bordering Iraqi Kurdistan.
Kalin and Guler made separate visits to Baghdad in January, amid increasing PKK attacks on Turkish military outposts in the northern region. More than twenty Turkish soldiers have been killed in attacks carried out since December in the region. Turkey responded with large-scale airstrikes against PKK positions in northern Iraq.
Thursday's discussions follow high-level meetings by Kalins and Fidans in Washington last week.
The United States has troops in Iraq. That is why we are also discussing with them our fight against the PKK, Keceli said on Wednesday when asked if this issue was raised during the visits of Fidan and Kalins.
But he added that these talks were not aimed at obtaining the green light from Washington for a possible operation.
If we plan to carry out an operation against a terrorist organization that threatens our security, the only authority from which we will seek authorization is Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Keceli added, referring to the provisions on documents describing the legality of self-organization. defense.
Erdogan is also expected to visit Baghdad in April, the Turkish president said last month.
Sulaimaniyah under the radar
Analysts estimate that Improving weather conditions in the spring could allow the Turkish military to launch a limited incursion into the region's rugged terrain, aiming to reinforce Turkish military outposts and prevent further attacks. Turkey has hundreds of outposts scattered across a vast territory stretching from Iraqi Kurdistan's border with Iran to the east and Syria to the west.
The central government in Baghdad views Turkish military operations and the expansion of the military presence in the country as a violation of its sovereignty and does not consider the PKK a terrorist group, despite repeated calls from Ankara to designate it as such. . Yet in a joint statement issued after the first round of negotiations in December, the Iraqi side for the first time recognized the banned militant group as a threat.
Erdogan pledged last month to drive the PKK from the region before the summer.
Such an operation could also boost the chances of Erdogan's ruling coalition ahead of key national elections, riding on nationalist waves in the country. Erdogan, the ruling Justice and Development Party, and its nationalist allies are seeking to retake metropolises, notably Istanbul, from the opposition.
The toughening rhetoric also aims to increase pressure on the Iraqi Kurdish Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, which controls the northern Iraqi province of Sulaimaniyah. Ankara accuses the PUK, one of the two dominant political parties in Iraqi Kurdistan, of cooperating with the PKK.
Erdogan openly threatened the party last month, claiming that the Sulaimaniyah administration continues to support the terrorist organization despite our repeated warnings. We have zero tolerance when it comes to our national security. We will do whatever is necessary.
Keceli said Tuesday that the PUK had not taken steps to “return our relations to the point where they were a few years ago.”
Turkish airspace at Sulaimaniyah International Airport has been closed to incoming and outgoing flights since April, in a bid to increase pressure on the PUK, led by family members of the late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.
Days before the flight ban, Turkey also carried out a drone strike in Sulaimaniyah near a convoy carrying the commander-in-chief of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazlum Kobane, and officials Americans. Although there were no casualties, the attack was seen as a warning message to both the PUK and the United States. Ankara has repeatedly asked Washington to break its alliance with the SDF, citing its links with the PKK.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/03/three-top-turkey-officials-visit-iraq-erdogan-threatens-kurdish-militants
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump wins Republican nomination for 2024
- Three senior Turkish officials to visit Iraq as Erdogan threatens Kurdish militants
- President orders Zakat funds to be distributed as planned
- Maternal mortality figures in the United States were overestimated, study finds: Shots
- Michael Culver, Star Wars actor with iconic death scene, dies at 85
- Liam Robertson named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team
- Amazon Viral Nightgown Dress: Comfort and Style Worth the Hype
- Google OnHub TP-Link – Installing and using OpenWrt
- Five Pathways to Financial Aid for International Students | Baylor News
- Northeast Ohio doctors warn young people of colorectal cancer risk
- Imran warns of Sri Lanka-like crisis in Pakistan.
- Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor facilities worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore | News from India