Trump wins Republican nomination for 2024

Former President Donald Trump won the GOP presidential nomination on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, securing more than half of the total delegates allocated in the primaries, hours after President Joe Biden won his nomination. gone, making the 2024 primary season one of the shortest in modern history.

Donald Trump speaks to the crowd inside the Donald Trump Get Out The Vote rally at Forum River… [+] Central Rome, Georgia, Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts

Trump won the Republican primary in Washington on Tuesday, surpassing the threshold of 1,215 delegates needed to secure the nomination, after winning the Georgia and Mississippi primaries earlier on Tuesday.

Biden secured the Democratic nomination after winning the Georgia Democratic primary on Tuesday, surpassing the 1,968 delegates needed to win his party's nomination.

Biden entered Tuesday with just 96 delegates of 254 up for grabs in six states and territories in the day's contests, while former President Donald Trump needed 137 of 161 available in the four states holding their Republican primaries on Tuesday.

Surprising fact

Trump's victory Tuesday makes the 2024 primary season one of the shortest since 1972. Since then, only one candidate, John McCain in 2008, has surpassed the delegate threshold earlier than 245 days before the election. There are 244 days until the general election on November 5.

Key context

Trump's path to the nomination seemed certain before the primaries even began, based on polling that would defy all historical precedent if he were to lose the contest, while Biden's incumbent status made him the big his party's favorite given only distant competitors. Trump's last remaining competitor in the race, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, dropped out after winning 14 of 15 contests last week on Super Tuesday, giving him the nomination. Trump and Biden have been looking beyond the primaries for weeks, focusing their attacks on each other and largely ignoring other candidates from afar, as it becomes clear they are headed for a hotly contested rematch, the polls showing Trump leading Biden by just 1.7 points, according to the RealClearPolitics poll. average.

To monitor

Republicans will formally confirm their nominee at the Republican National Convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee, and Democrats will hold their convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

