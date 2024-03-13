Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches PM-SURAJ portal.





Agartala, March 13, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) and credit assistance sanctioned for one lakh entrepreneurs from deprived communities. “The money from the rights of the poor now goes directly into their accounts. No commission or recommendation is required for this. Without the development of people in all parts of the country, it will not be possible to achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this afternoon. by inaugurating the national portal PM-SURAJ. The virtual event took place today at Muktadhara Auditorium, Agartala. During the virtual event, the Prime Minister also said that in 2014, the current central government started working with the aim of developing all together. This government is aimed first and foremost at those whose faith has surpassed itself. Dalits and Tribals benefit the most from the provision of free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh. Dalits, people from deprived areas, now have decent housing and decent toilets. Free gas connection came to them through Ujjwala Gas Yesojana. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said at the launching ceremony of PM-SURAJ national portal that no state can progress without the development of people from all sections of society. The current state government is functioning. He said that the present government in the state is working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister worked for the socio-economic development of a population who never thought about the members of society. The Tripura government is also working in this direction. The Chief Minister said that till 2018, the number of self-help groups in the state was around 4,000. Today, this number has increased to around 56,000. Around 4.5 lakh women are associated with these groups. He said that every work is carried out with the utmost transparency. The word intermediate is unnecessary. All facilities are delivered to beneficiaries at their homes using technology. The Chief Minister said that the regional states are benefiting from the Act East policy adopted by the Prime Minister. By adopting this policy, the face of Tripura is changing. Tripura will transform into a gateway to South East Asia when the Maitri Setu is commissioned. In this case, some beneficiaries were given loan approvals of Rs. 4,000.45,000 by the SC Development Corporation, Government of Tripura. Ayushman cards were also given to 5 people. PPE kits were given to 2 sanitation workers by the Department of Urban Development. The Chief Minister and the guests gave the floor to them. The chief minister and other guests attended the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched this portal for the entire country. BS Mishra, principal secretary, SC welfare department delivered the welcome address on the occasion at Muktadhara Auditorium. Honble Industries & Commerce, Jail (Home), OBC Minister for Social Welfare, Santana Chakma, Honble SC Welfare, ARD, Minister for Fisheries Sudhangshu Das, Secretary for Social Welfare and social education Tapas Roy and many other dignitaries were present at the launching ceremony. About the Author Related Continue reading

