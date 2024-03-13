Jack Smith suffers a setback in the Donald Trump affair





A former valet publicly revealing his cooperation with authorities in Donald Trump's classified documents case is a setback for prosecutors, a former federal prosecutor said.

Neama Rahmani was reacting to Brian Butler's decision to give an interview to CNN about Trump's alleged cover-up of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Butler described unknowingly loading boxes of documents onto Trump's plane before the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago looking for presidential files.

Rahmani told Newsweek that it was a setback for special counsel Jack Smith, the lead prosecutor in the classified documents case. Until now, Smith had identified Butler only as “Trump Employee 5” in court documents so that Trump supporters would not discover his identity.

Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024. A former valet claims he loaded boxes of presidential documents… Donald Trump attends at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024. A former valet claims he loaded boxes of presidential documents onto Trump's plane in Florida before an FBI raid on Trump's property. Trump denies all allegations of mishandling presidential records. More from Giorgio Viera/Getty Images

Rahmani also said Butler's public statements could be helpful to Trump's lawyers.

“If you're the prosecution, you generally don't want cooperating witnesses to make statements before trial because it gives the defense insight into their testimony and they may say something inconsistent on the witness stand” , Rahmani said.

“But Smith can't tell Butler not to talk to the defense or the media. Making a witness unavailable can be an ethics violation. All prosecutors can do is tell witnesses they are not obliged to speak to anyone, but leave the decision to the witness,” he said.

He added that while Butler's decision to go public with the decision is not ideal, “it will not derail Smith's case.”

Trump was charged with 40 counts in the Florida indictment, accused of keeping classified documents after his presidency and later trying to hide them from authorities after being asked to restore. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's lawyer on Wednesday and Brian Butler's lawyer on Monday. Trump is now the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Butler, who started working at Mar-a-Lago when he was 19, publicly revealed his identity as “Trump Employee 5” during the CNN interview on Monday. He said he had not spoken to Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, whom he called his “best friend,” since Butler began cooperating with authorities.

De Oliveira and Trump valet Walt Nauta were indicted and charged with several crimes alongside the ex-president last year, both accused of helping move documents and attempting to obstructing an investigation by federal agents.

“I just don’t believe he should be running for president right now,” Butler said of Trump during the CNN interview. “I think it’s time to move on…I think we can do better.”

“I think the American people deserve to know the facts: this is not a witch hunt,” he continued. “This is all false, but people believe it.”

He said Trump had “divided the nation like I've never seen before” and “just couldn't take responsibility for anything.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-jack-smith-brian-butler-employee-five-mar-lago-florida-classified-documents-1878707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos