



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) An Alabama judge on Tuesday reduced bail by nearly $1.9 million for a man accused of fleeing police during a car chase and causing a crash last January which injured Gayle Manchinthe wife of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and a work colleague. Tradarryl Rishad Boykins, 31, of Birmingham, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, felony attempted elude and prohibiting certain persons from possessing a firearm, also a felony in connection with the Jan. 29 crash. District Judge William Bell reduced Boykins' bail originally set at more than $2 million to a total of $135,000, al.com reported. Bond is generally intended to secure defendants' return to court and protect the community at large. Boykins' attorneys, Juandalynn Givan and Reginald McDaniel, requested the reduction, telling the judge during a hearing Tuesday that the previous bail amounts were excessive and only set that bar high because Manchin is the wife of the Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia. Four of the bonds for the assault, attempted escape and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm charges were initially set at $500,000 each, but were reduced to a total of $75,000. Clearly, the bail was excessive in this case, Bell said. Gayle Manchin, 76, is federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission and was in Birmingham with commission colleague Guy Land for an event involving this economic development partnership between the federal government and 13 state governments. Just before the crash, Homewood Police Sgt. John Carr said officers attempted to stop a car on a felony warrant and a traffic violation. He said a seven-minute police chase passed through this Birmingham suburb and surrounding areas and ended when the fleeing car hit the SUV carrying the two men. Gayle Manchin and Land, the commission's liaison to Congress, were injured in the accident. Manchin was a passenger in the SUV driven by Land. During Tuesday's hearing, Jefferson County Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Danneman asked that Boykins' bonds be effectively increased. Danneman said the defendant's alleged behavior, beginning in December 2023, escalated until the accident in which Manchin suffered a broken sternum and internal bleeding and Land suffered eight broken ribs and a broken hand. He has continually blatantly demonstrated that he will not return to court, Danneman said of Boykin. He fled law enforcement, putting the public in danger. Givan responded that Boykins had always been present during his court proceedings in the past. And she noted that at least a dozen members of Boykins' family were in court to support him and his pastor. He has very strong family support, she said. We are asking for a reduction in the bail that would allow him to reintegrate into civilization. After the hearing, Givan called the judges' decision fair. If it had been me, you or any ordinary citizen, (Boykins) would have been charged with reckless driving, she said. I think because of who the victims were in this case, that bail was excessive, so much so that it made it unjust, unconstitutional, because it almost convicted him before he had a chance to have a fair trial. Boykins waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to a grand jury for review. Gayle Manchin was sworn in as Appalachian Regional Commissions 13th federal co-chair in 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden. Joe Manchina former West Virginia governor later elected to the Senate, announced last month that he would not seek re-election.

