FORUM Staff

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) hired a company to monitor its overseas critics, steal data from other countries, and promote CCP narratives on social media, according to February 2024 news reports.

CCP authorities hired Chinese cybersecurity company I-Soon to hack networks in Central and Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan to help the party state control dissidents and crack down on minorities. according to the Associated Press (AP).

I-Soon also claimed to have hacked dozens of government agencies in Malaysia, Mongolia and Thailand on behalf of clients, including local and provincial offices of the Republic's Ministries of State Security and Public Safety People's Liberation Army of China (PRC), as well as the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper reviewed documents leaked by I-Soon, which appears to be one of several private companies used by the CCP to continue its global espionage operations.

Analysts say the revelation of commercial hacking illustrates the unscrupulous underpinnings of the CCP's military-civil fusion (MCF) strategy.

Hackers focused on domestic threats that migrated overseas, Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, told the Wall Street Journal. Their clients were hungry for data from government offices, telecommunications providers and airlines, so they could monitor and access individual emails and phones and track dissidents overseas, said Thompson, a former senior Department official. of Defense (DOD).

The MCF is part of a plan promoted by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping to enable the PLA to become the world's most technologically advanced military by 2049. As chairman of the Central Military Commission of the CPC and the Central Commission for the Development of Military-Civil Fusion, established in 2017, Xi oversees the implementation of strategies, including a series of approaches aimed at linking military components to seemingly innocuous civilian activities, according to the Ministry of Defense. China Military Power Report 2023 note.

Many countries are seeking to share civil and military technological advances in both sectors to generate greater benefits for each. However, in carrying out such transfers, the CCP systematically ignores international ethical norms and standards, which alarms many. In contrast, when the U.S. government hires a private company, it is legally required to be transparent, a practice emulated by like-minded countries around the world.

The CCP’s ongoing global collection of genetic data is another high-profile example of Xi’s MCF strategy appearing to work for nefarious purposes. Experts fear the party could use its growing genetic database to control or harm civilian populations in China or abroad, despite the CCP's denials of such intentions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, under the guise of providing health assistance, the CCP took advantage of its newly expanded access to foreign countries to increase its massive human DNA database, The Washington Post newspaper reported in September 2023. The PRC has distributed genetic sequencing equipment and established partnerships for genetic research in countries that need it to access more populations.

The CCP has been collecting genetic data for more than a decade using tactics such as the acquisition of American genetics companies and multi-layer hacking operations, the newspaper reported.

Firelabs, the Chinese company that produces the genetic sequencing equipment, is owned by Chinese military company BGI, which has also collected genetic data from prenatal test kits sold around the world, according to Reuters.

Human rights organizations have revealed campaigns orchestrated by the CCP to forcibly collect biometric data in areas of China with large minority populations. Human Rights Watch documented efforts by Chinese police starting in 2017 to require blood samples, fingerprints, and iris scans from all adults in Xinjiang province, home to about 12 million people. Uighurs. Authorities launched similar efforts in Chinese-controlled Tibet in 2020, Human Rights Watch reported.

The United States has blacklisted BGI subsidiaries for helping the CCP analyze genetic data to advance its crackdown on ethnic and religious minorities. In March 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce banned U.S. companies from doing business with two BGI subsidiaries, citing the risk of diversion to Chinese military programs.

Chinese academics and military scientists have also attracted attention by debating the feasibility of creating biological weapons that could one day target populations based on their genes, the Washington Post reported.

Although there is no public evidence that Chinese companies have used foreign DNA for activities other than scientific research, many observers are concerned that such practices could give the PRC a strategic advantage. economic and military, according to the Post.

We're on the verge of beginning to understand and understand what genes do, Anna Puglisi, former U.S. national counterintelligence official for East Asia, told the Post. Whoever gets there first will control many truly amazing things. But there's also a risk of misuse, said Puglisi, a senior fellow at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technologies.