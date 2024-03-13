Jokowi shares moment of first Tarawih prayer with Bogor community





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo shares moments of worship tarawih prayer first congregation Ramadan 1445 Hijriyah, Tuesday (12/3/2024). Tarawih prayers This was achieved by the President in collaboration with staff from the Bogor Presidential Palace and the surrounding community. “In this holy month of Ramadan which is full of blessings, Alhamdulillah, we can once again perform the tarawih prayers,” said Jokowi in an upload to his official Instagram account @jokowiWednesday (13/3/2024). Also read: Minister summoned, Jokowi finalizes plan to revise regulations on foreign mining permits “Last night, together with the staff of the Bogor Palace and the surrounding community, we held tarawih prayers, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Baitussalam Mosque, Presidential Palace Complex in Bogor, West Java,” he said. explain. The president added that the congregation's tarawih prayers in which he participated were led by Imam Lilik Yunizar, with Abdul Rohman acting as bilal and Humamit as muezzin. The message also includes a photo of the congregational tarawih prayer attended by the head of state. During the service, President Jokowi wore a brown long-sleeved shirt with a green-purple sarong. Previously, President Joko Widodo expressed congratulations on welcoming Ramadan and fasting for Indonesia's Muslims. He uploaded these remarks on X's official social media account, @jokowi, on Monday evening (3/11/2024). “Welcome to fasting. Marhaban is Ramadan. Besides enduring hunger and thirst, fasting is an opportunity to purify the heart and soul,” Jokowi said. “May the month of Ramadan bring us all purity and peace,” he added. Also read: Jokowi, Maruf and a number of ministers hand over Zakat via Baznas to the Palace It is known that the government, through the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag), has determined that the 1st Ramadhan 1445 AH or the start of the fast of Ramadan 2024 will fall on March 13, 2024. The determination of the start of Ramadan 2024 was jointly decided during the isbat session on Sunday (03/10/2024). This session also involved representatives from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the leadership of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and of Commission VIII DPR RI.

