Biden and Trump secure their party's presidential nominations





President Biden and Donald Trump both secured their party's nomination for president on Tuesday, formalizing a general election rematch that many voters fear but has seemed all but inevitable for months.

Biden won a critical mass of delegates to the Democratic National Convention with a victory in Georgia, hours before Trump won the Republican delegates he needed with a victory in Washington state. The Associated Press quickly projected victories for both men in Georgia, Washington and Mississippi on Tuesday evening. Trump was also expected to win the GOP caucuses in Hawaii.

Former President Donald Trump exceeded the delegate threshold needed to win the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election on March 12. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)

The general election is indeed well underway, with Trump and Biden feuding over immigration, the economy, abortion and each other's fitness for office. Biden's State of the Union address last week felt like a campaign curtain raiser as he sought to reassure voters about his age and reinvigorate parts of the Democratic coalition that are unenthusiastic about 2024. Trump's campaign this week took control of the Republican National Committee and laid off dozens of staffers as it sought to operate as a single operation and catch up with Biden's fundraising.

Biden attacks Trump's anti-abortion record and his disregard for many U.S. commitments abroad, and he argues that Trump poses a unique threat to American democracy after trying to overturn the 2020 election. Donald Trump is leading a campaign of resentment, revenge and retribution that threatens the very idea of ​​America, Biden said in a statement Tuesday after winning the nomination.

Trump is capitalizing on voter disapproval of Biden and his handling of the economy and the southern border and is preparing for his first trial in several ongoing criminal cases, which have rallied the Republican Party but could think voters. Our nation is failing. We're going to turn this around, Trump said in a video posted to social media Tuesday evening.

General elections typically attract much higher turnout than primaries, complicating efforts to learn lessons from Tuesday's November results. But the vote in Georgia, a swing state where both candidates campaigned on Saturday, provided some clues about the political strengths and weaknesses of Trump and Biden.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the Republican Party primary last week, moved closer to Trump in a few Atlanta-area counties where Democrats had big advantages in 2020. But one Much of his support came before Tuesday. With about 78 percent of votes counted statewide as of Tuesday night, Haley had just 5 percent support among Election Day voters, compared to 21 percent among those who voted early.

Biden needed to win 1,968 delegates to the Democratic convention this summer, while Trump needed to win 1,215 delegates to the Republican National Convention to secure the nomination. A large chunk of delegates were awarded last week on Super Tuesday, when 15 states voted at once.

After a primary race that took candidates across the country, including in Iowa, South Carolina and California, the general election is expected to take place largely in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, with the possible addition of North Carolina. In 2020, Biden won six of those states, narrowly losing North Carolina to Trump. Recent polls, however, show Trump leading in many battleground states, as well as nationally, while Biden faces low approval ratings.

Biden's biggest challenge is base consolidation, Democratic strategist Joel Payne said. Obviously, Biden is going to run a pretty vigorous outreach to moderates and Republicans, but the first thing he needs to do is solidify his base.

Biden has sought to frame the election as a choice between two very different presidents, hoping to make the race as much a referendum on Trump as on himself. During last week's State of the Union address, Biden referenced my predecessor more than a dozen times as he criticized Trump on a range of issues, including abortion, taxes, commerce and health care.

Biden, 81, has recently addressed the issue of his age more directly, often reminding people that Trump is not much younger at 77. His campaign has also begun amping up the contrast with Trump in television ads, launching a $30 million campaign last week.

The Trump campaign has long been expected to clinch the Republican Party nomination on March 19 at the latest. His nomination seemed, to many, like a foregone conclusion since the Jan. 15 caucuses in Iowa, which kicked off the nomination process and dashed the hopes of competitors by handing Trump a landslide 30-point victory.

Last week, the former president's path got easier: His latest rival, Haley, lost big on Super Tuesday as expected and dropped out of the race.

It is now up to Donald Trump to win the votes of those in our party and beyond who have not supported him, and I hope he does, Haley said last Wednesday, declining to offer his support for Trump.

Despite the bitterness of the Republican primaries, Republican voters are overwhelmingly behind Trump in the general election, according to a recent poll, which suggests Biden still has work to do to recreate his 2020 coalition.

Trump has focused particularly on the U.S.-Mexico border in recent speeches, promising to launch the largest domestic deportation operation in American history and speaking in apocalyptic terms of an increase in illegal immigration.

I will end the agony of our people, the pillaging of our cities, the plundering of our villages, the violation of our citizens and the conquest of our country, Trump said at his Georgia rally over the weekend last. These people are conquering our country.

Trump sought this week to delay his first trial, which is scheduled to begin March 25 in New York. The former president is accused of falsifying business records to hide money from an adult film actress, and he has pleaded not guilty.

Biden, unlike Trump, did not face any high-profile challengers in the primary. The Democratic Party rallied behind its incumbent president and revamped its primary schedule to start with South Carolina, the state that put Biden on a path to victory in 2020.

His longtime opponent, Dean Phillips, a Democratic congressman from Minnesota, ended his campaign last week after failing to win any delegates.

The most significant opposition to Biden in the primary came in the form of organized efforts to vote without commitment in protest of the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Gaza war. The uncommitted represented 13 percent of the Democratic primary vote in Michigan and about 19 percent of the primary vote in Minnesota, two states with large Arab-American populations.

Scott Clement contributed to this report.

correction

A previous caption with the main image incorrectly stated that it was taken in Atlanta. It was photographed in Smyrna, Georgia. The caption has been corrected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/03/12/biden-trump-win-presidential-nomination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos