PTI-backed lawmakers ask NA president to help them meet Imran Khan





A day after the government banned meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and held elaborate press conferences outside the prison over security concerns, lawmakers backed by Imran's party requested a parliamentary order to meet with him. the party leader.

“We (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed members sitting in the house with Sunni Ittehad Council representation) want to meet our leader,” said the opposition leader and member of the Sunni Ittehad Council. 'Ittehad (SIC), Omer Ayub Khan. by speaking before the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Ayub urged the National Assembly Speaker to issue an order directing the Superintendent of Adiala Prison to make necessary arrangements for the lawmakers to meet their leader.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly should give orders to the prison authorities,” Ayub further insisted, demanding that the Speaker of the National Assembly should give clear instructions to the prison authorities on the organization of the meeting.

Political observers said raising such a demand before the lower house of Parliament would only create further controversy. They were of the view that Imran is not currently holding any public office falling within the domain of the National Assembly.

For security reasons, the government on Tuesday banned Imran Khan and other inmates at Adiala Prison from receiving visitors for two weeks.

The instructions were issued after intelligence reports suggested there were serious security concerns in allowing large groups of media and partisan activities to gather outside the prison for long periods of time. periods. A letter addressed to the Punjab Police from the Provincial Home Department the other day [Tuesday] did not indicate which militant group wanted to target the prison.

He simply observed that “some anti-state terrorist groups supported by Pakistan's enemies have planned to carry out targeted attacks” on the prison, with the aim of “creating anarchy and lawlessness in the entire country” .

Earlier, Gohar Khan, chairman of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, denounced the ban on the incarcerated former prime minister from receiving visitors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefridaytimes.com/13-Mar-2024/pti-backed-lawmakers-demand-na-speaker-help-them-meet-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

