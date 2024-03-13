India to implement asylum law that excludes Muslims, ahead of Modi elections





The Indian government abruptly decided on Monday to implement a citizenship law that excludes Muslims from the fast-track naturalization process. It sparked massive protests and deadly riots when it was passed in 2019. The move comes weeks before national elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to seek a third term. The Citizenship Amendment Act provides an opportunity for non-Muslims from neighboring countries to gain Indian citizenship. It applies to asylum claims filed by Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled to Hindu-majority India before 2015, but not to Muslims, who constitute the majority in all three countries. Modis' dedication of controversial Hindu temple ends years-long campaign Critics say a law that uses religion as a criterion for citizenship violates the secularism espoused by the country's founders. The law, which Modi delayed implementing because of the unrest it caused, has fueled fears of a possible broader effort to strip citizenship from Muslims in India without documents. The Modis government's announcement that it would begin enforcing the law across the country drew cheers from Hindu nationalist groups in India and abroad. The groups see the law as a step toward making India a sanctuary for Hindus and giving the Indian state a more explicitly religious character. The unrest so far has been relatively limited, compared to the bloodshed that erupted in 2019 over the measure. During protests four years ago, videos circulated online showed police assaulting students in a library at a predominantly Muslim university in New Delhi. Two months later, deadly riots broke out while then-President Donald Trump visited the city. More than 50 people have died and more than 100 of those detained remain in prison, according to local media. India's new citizenship law sparks anger and unrest The upheaval left the fate of the laws in limbo. At the time, the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights called the act fundamentally discriminatory in nature and a violation of India's international human rights obligations. In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, many ethnic Tamils ​​have denounced accelerated programs of exclusion of Tamil Muslims who fled Sri Lanka. The head of state, MP Stalin, from a Tamil political party, called the law divisive and said his state would not implement it. In India's northeastern state of Assam, protests have erupted over fears that a sudden influx of non-Muslim migrants from neighboring Bangladesh could alter the local cultural fabric. On New Delhi's university campuses, hotbeds of protests in 2019, dozens of students were arrested, largely as a preventative measure, by police. Amit Shah, Modi's right-hand man and a powerful interior minister charged with overseeing the program, argued that the law would only provide a home to those who are persecuted, and would not take away citizenship from others. The country's opposition parties criticized Modi for introducing the new law just before the election and accused his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using divisive measures to attract Hindu voters. The BJP is widely expected to win the national elections which will be held between April and May. The government seeks polarization and distraction, Sanjay Hegde, a lawyer who argues before the Indian Supreme Court, said in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Tuesday. Basically, that is the objection to the CAA: that we are a country that does not have a preferred religion or a despised religion, Hegde said. Gerry Shih contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/03/12/india-citizenship-law-muslims-modi-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

