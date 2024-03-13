Judge dismisses multiple charges against Donald Trump in election fraud case





The Georgia judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case has made the remarkable decision to drop criminal charges, including one related to the former president's infamous phone call pressuring Trump's top election official. the state to find 11,780 votes that did not exist to overturn the results.

The call was seen by many as the most striking evidence of Trump's alleged unconstitutional ploy to stay in power in 2020.

The court's sudden decision significantly narrows the criminal indictment against Trump, MAGA lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, election lawyer John Eastman and two others. In total, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six charges against Trump and his co-defendants, including three directly involving the former president, while noting that this does not mean that all of the indictment is dismissed.

McAfee concluded that one of the underlying crimes alleged by District Attorney Fani Willis was essentially not detailed enough, namely that Trump and Meadows solicited Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to violate his oath systematically.

Last year, the indictment accused them of pressuring Raffensperger to break his oath by taunting him to illegally influence certified election results and illegally decertify the election. But the judge on Wednesday took a closer look at the secretary of state's constitutional duties and determined the oath was too broad and vague for the prosecutor to argue he was instructed to participate in an actual crime.

A simple charge of solicitation cannot survive unless accompanied by additional evidence establishing the crime solicited, McAfee wrote. The lack of precision regarding an essential legal element is, in the opinion of the undersigned, fatal.

Yes, Trump made the tape-recorded call. And yes, Trump wanted Raffensperger to find votes that didn't exist. But the judge had difficulty concluding that Raffensperger would be violating his oath by obeying Trump's orders.

The ruling reverses the narrative surrounding this aspect of the case, especially since Trump has repeatedly called the call perfect and defended his intimidation tactics despite Raffensperger's own account that he found the call offensive and morally wrong.

As of late Wednesday morning, Trump had yet to comment on the news on his Truth social media network. The Court made the correct legal decision to grant the special stays and dismiss significant counts in the indictment filed by DA Fani Willis, said attorney Steve Sadow, who represents Trump in Georgia , in a statement to the Daily Beast. The entire case against President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dropped.

Using similar reasoning Wednesday, the judge also threw out several criminal charges related to Team Trump's overall effort to pressure Georgia lawmakers in the chaotic weeks after the 2020 election to nominate an alternative slate fake presidential electors meant to hijack the final congressional election. certification of votes.

The judge left an open, albeit narrow, door. The prosecutor has six months to start from square one by submitting his case regarding the dropped charges to another grand jury. This would require prosecutors to redo much of the work they have already done if they insist on attacking Trump and his cronies with these criminal charges.

The firing comes as McAfee mulls a key decision: whether Willis should be disqualified from prosecution in the racketeering case. The nine-page ruling is not directly related to the defense's motion to remove Willis from the case and drop the indictment.

These six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but do not provide sufficient detail about the nature of their commission, McAfee wrote. They do not give defendants enough information to intelligently prepare their defense, because defendants could have violated the Constitution and therefore the law in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.

Former DeKalb County Prosecutor J. Tom Morgan told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that the dropped charges don't necessarily weaken the state's case because the main racketeering charges remain. Most of the dropped charges, he added, are wrapped up in the racketeering charge that is at the center of the case.

I think the defense was hoping to drop other charges, as well as the RICO charge, and that's the real charge here, Morgan said. The prosecution still has a case, and it continues to move forward. This does not kill the indictment at all.

In January, the lawyer for Trump's co-defendant, Mike Roman, argued that Willis abused her position when she had a secret affair with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired for the election investigation in November 2021. During a contentious hearing earlier this month, Wade and Willis confirmed they were romantically involved from early 2022 until last summer.

Both have denied any wrongdoing or misconduct, but defense attorneys say their conduct obstructed a fair trial and made the prosecutor's office a global laughing stock.

The dismissal undermines what is considered the strongest case against the former president. Willis' investigation began in 2021, shortly after the Washington Post revealed that Trump called the state's top election official and tried to pressure him into finding 11,780 votes to overturn his surprise defeat in the state in the 2020 election. As of August 2021, Trump and 18 others were indicted on 41 counts.

Wednesday's ruling reduces the oft-cited 91 crimes Trump faces in separate criminal cases on the East Coast to 88 criminal charges. Trump is currently battling decades in prison as he fights four criminal charges in Florida, Georgia, New York and Washington, DC. But the Atlanta case has been considered by many legal scholars to be the strongest, for two reasons: There is plenty of information available. This is evidence of his election interference efforts, and it is a state case whose final verdict could not be erased by a presidential pardon that Trump should reward himself if he wins the 2024 elections.

Judge McAfee's decision also threatens to further prolong a criminal case already mired in delays.

Although Willis indicated in 2021 that the investigation was ongoing, she chose to take a more cautious route when targeting the former president: impaneling a special grand jury to make indictment recommendations at the prosecutor's office, an extra step before prosecutors present a case. to a real grand jury that could indict people. The panel met from May to December 2022 and ultimately recommended indictments.

Willis' decision to pursue racketeering charges against 19 people means she has embarked on a massive journey akin to pursuing a historic mob takedown. Normally, this kind of case would take a year or more to develop. But several co-defendants have further slowed the process, with top Trump associates begging for emergency stays to avoid arrest and Meadows even trying to wrest the case out of state jurisdiction by moving it to federal court . The maneuvers largely failed, but they nonetheless delayed the case.

At a global women's summit last year, Willis herself indicated that she expects this historic trial to continue until winter 2024 and even spring 2025.

And that was even before the defendants launched their personal attack on Willis in January over his romantic relationship with his subordinate, forcing the entire case into a months-long detour. McAfee is expected to make its decision on the matter later this week.

The Court made the correct legal decision on these six counts, and we now look forward to the Court addressing what appear to be major acts of prosecutorial misconduct on the part of Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade, said Ted Goodman, political adviser to Rudy Giulianis. Daily beast.

