Russian businesses enjoy boom as trade with China accelerates





Even as the West keeps up the pressure by imposing sanctions on the Russian economy, some companies in the country are finding their businesses thriving thanks to lucrative trade deals with China.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that some companies have seen their activity double since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The report mentions a logistics company operating in the border region between China and Russia, whose activity has significantly increased since Western companies left the country two years ago. .

As China buys more Russian energy products, Chinese companies are supplying Russian companies with machinery and vehicles, Reuters said. Chinese automakers have helped Russia's struggling auto market rebound from less than 1 million vehicles sold in 2022 to 1.06 million in 2023 as car exports to Russia increased sevenfold. Meanwhile, Russian dealerships that once offered Volkswagen, Renault and Stellantis models have turned to Chinese brands like Geely and Chery, with sellers saying Chinese products bring in more money while there are few alternatives in the country. Strengthening economic ties between Beijing and Moscow are an expression of the “no-holds-barred” partnership the two countries have touted as the war in Ukraine drags on, but it also shows how sanctions from the state-led alliance -United States could lose their bite over time. Reuters said trade between Russia and China had increased 64% to $240 billion since the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine. Support from the world's second-largest economy has been a vital source of support for Vladimir Putin as he seeks another six-year term in this month's presidential election. Still, experts warn of underlying risks from Russia's economic dependence on China, as China could have a lot to lose if sanctions extend to domestic companies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down such concerns, saying the two countries were pursuing the goal of strengthening trade and economic ties beyond $200 billion even before the war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-companies-boom-lucrative-trade-deals-china-invasion-ukraine-putin-2024-3

