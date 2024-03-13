Georgia judge drops some charges against Trump and others in 2020 election





Washington — A Fulton County judge on Wednesday dismissed multiple charges against former President Donald Trump and five others in the case involving an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia .

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee's brief order says six of the counts in the 41-count indictment returned by a Fulton County grand jury in August must be vacated. Of those six counts, Trump was indicted on three of them.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, along with attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Ray Stallings Smith and Robert Cheeley joined Trump in challenging all six counts. All had pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lawyer, said the court's decision to dismiss the charges was the right one.

“This decision constitutes a correct application of the law, as the prosecution has not made specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing on these counts,” he said in a statement. “All charges against President Trump are political, constitute election interference, and should be dropped.”

Eastman's attorney, Buddy Parker, said in a statement that “the court made clear that the state failed to provide exactly what the defendants asked public figures to violate in the U.S. and Georgia constitutions, an obvious error. We are awaiting the state's position on its intention. to move forward on the remaining charges. Allyn Stockton, Giuliani's local lawyer, said the dismissal of all six counts was expected because “there was simply not enough detail to inform the defendants of what to defend themselves against.”

McAfee's decision

The six counts relate to various alleged attempts to induce state officials to violate their oaths of office, both to the Georgia Constitution and the U.S. Constitution. The judge wrote that the state did not specify what those violations were, saying the allegations were “so generic as to require this Court” to dismiss all six charges.

“The court's concern is not that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct by the defendants – in fact, it has alleged an abundance. However, the lack of detail regarding a vital legal element is, in the opinion of the undersigned, fatal,” McAfee wrote. .

He said that although the six counts as drafted contain “all the essential elements of the crimes”, they “do not provide sufficient detail as to the nature of their commission, i.e. the underlying crime solicited.” Additionally, they fail to give defendants enough information to prepare their defenses “intelligently,” McAfee wrote, because they could have violated the Georgia and U.S. Constitutions “and thus the law in dozens, if not hundreds, of ways.” distinct.”

Judge Scott McAfee at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Brynn Anderson/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

McAfee made clear that his findings did not mean the entire indictment against Trump and the other 14 co-defendants was dismissed. Instead, he said Georgia prosecutors could seek a new indictment supplementing all six counts.

Trump was indicted on 13 counts in the sprawling racketeering case filed by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis in August. He pleaded not guilty. Eighteen other people were indicted alongside the former president for their roles in an alleged plot to overturn Georgia's election results, but four have since accepted plea deals.

McAfee's order comes as he considers a separate request from Trump and eight of his co-defendants to disqualify Willis and his office from pursuing the case because of an alleged inappropriate relationship between Willis and Nathan Wade, the one of the special prosecutors working with the district. law firm.

Wade was hired to work on the case involving Trump in November 2021. Michael Roman, a longtime GOP operative, alleged in an explosive filing in January that the relationship with Willis began before Wade's nomination. Roman claimed the prosecutor benefited financially from the relationship, saying Wade paid for many escapades using income he received for his work with the prosecutor's office.

Willis and Wade acknowledged in a court filing last month that they had a romantic relationship, but said it began in early 2022 — months after Wade was hired — and ended last summer .

Yet the attempt to disqualify Willis and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office from the case sparked a series of fiery proceedings before McAfee last month. Willis and Wade spoke separately to answer questions about their personal lives and financial dealings.

Both men said they shared expenses related to their trips and refuted allegations of wrongdoing. McAfee is expected to rule this week on whether to remove Willis and his office from the case.

Trump faced with several cases

The lawsuit filed against Trump in Fulton County is one of four suits he faces in federal and state courts. A trial is expected to begin this month in New York over allegations he falsified business records as part of a “hush money” payment to suppress damaging information about him before the presidential election of 2016.

He was also indicted in two federal cases brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in Wasington, D.C. and South Florida. The DC case concerns alleged efforts to overturn the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, and the Florida case concerns his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents after leaving the White House.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is seeking to delay any trial in the cases until after the November presidential election. He is expected to face President Biden in a rematch in 2020.

Jared Eggleston contributed to this report.

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com.

