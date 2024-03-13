In India, the citizenship law stigmatizes Muslims





March 11, 2024, at a market in Srinagar, northwest India, during preparations for Ramadan. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP The timing is above all a political calculation, as the national elections scheduled for the spring approach. On Monday March 11, the Indian government announced the implementation of a law that stigmatizes Muslims, denying them the rights granted to other religions. This citizenship reform, adopted by Parliament in December 2019, has never been implemented. It sparked the country's largest protest movement, and three months of demonstrations that ended bloodily, with anti-Muslim pogroms unleashed by Hindu fanatics in north Delhi. Fifty-three people were killed. Learn more Subscribers only India: Modi launches his campaign by weaponizing Hinduism On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on X that he was notifying the rules for implementing the law. The text aims to regularize refugees belonging to religious minorities persecuted in neighboring Muslim-majority countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who entered India legally or illegally before the end of 2014. It lists the religions eligible for naturalization such as Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians, but excludes Muslims. But the latter are also victims of persecution in the surrounding areas, like the Rohingyas in Myanmar or the Hazaras in Pakistan. This legislation marks a constitutional break, because for the first time in the history of this secular country, it introduces a religious criterion in the granting of nationality. “It is morally and constitutionally wrong. Introducing religion as a criterion for citizenship goes against the principles of the Constitution. Throughout Indian history, citizenship has never been linked to religion “, underlined MP Shashi Tharoor of the main opposition party. Learn more Muslim storefronts demolished in Mumbai after religious clashes Marginalizing Muslims Muslim organizations have asked the Supreme Court to rule, and judges have yet to rule on the constitutionality of the provisions. Opponents believe that the text violates Article 14 of the Basic Law, which stipulates the equality of all before the law. Concerns are heightened by the fact that the government could associate the text with the creation of a national register of citizens, as was done in Assam, the Indian region bordering Bangladesh, to identify illegal immigrants and thus target Muslims. For all others, according to the rules set by the Ministry of the Interior, all procedures will be carried out online and applicants will not need to present a valid passport or visa. Any document showing that one of the applicant's parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents was from one of these countries will be sufficient to prove their citizenship. They will not have to demonstrate that they were persecuted. Until now, these migrants have been living in India either illegally or on long-term visas. Their exact number is unknown. You have 39.41% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/13/in-india-a-citizenship-law-stigmatizes-muslims_6613132_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos