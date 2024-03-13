Politics
The rise and fall of Boris Johnson: 12 things we learned from Channel 4's definitive look at the former British prime minister
There have already been documentaries and a trio of dramas: Skys series This England and Channel 4 one-offs Party door And Brexit: the uncivil war.
But this four-part series is billed as the definitive look at Johnson. Here are 12 things we learned from it.
1. HIS CHILDHOOD WAS UNHAPPY
Johnson, whose boyhood ambition was to become king of the world, had a privileged but miserable upbringing. He was deprived of love by his courageous father Stanley, whose abusive treatment of Boris' mother landed her in a mental hospital for a time.
2. HE ALWAYS HATED NOT BEING THE CENTER OF ATTENTION
An anecdote from the series tells how young Boris, irritated by the attention his sister was receiving on her birthday, jumped on the table she was standing on to make a speech (you know, like normal kids don't). NEVER do it on their birthday), pushed her away and irritably insisted that everyone listen to her speech instead.
3. HE IS SHY AND SENSITIVE
According to Petronella Wyatt, who had an affair with Johnson while they worked at The spectator magazine, underneath all the bluff, bluster and bullshit, the real Boris is a shy, sensitive, insecure and vulnerable little flower who longs for real friends… oh! What did you say about selling me a 10% share in London Bridge?
4. HE TRIED TO PAY HIS BIOGRAPHER NOT TO WRITE HIS BIOGRAPHY
Andrew Gimson recalled that Johnson, panicked, offered to buy him out of his contract. He told the author that a satirical piss-take would be good, but a serious book that told the truth about me could be disastrous for him.
5. HE PLAYED THE PERCENTAGES ON BREXIT
Johnson only decided to support or pretend to support the Leave camp 15 minutes before publicly announcing his decision, effectively stabbing his old Bullingdon Club pal David Cameron in the back. Privately, Johnson was so confident that Team Remain would lead to victory that he did not bother to wait for the results. The look of shock on his face at the press conference the next morning silently screamed: What did I do?
6. HE DECLARED HIS YUCCA PLANT
In order to write his famous anti-European columns for The telegraph, Thus giving his frothing readers what they wanted to hear rather than what he actually believed, the pro-European Johnson had a habit of producing fake bile by shouting at the yucca plant he kept on his desk. Unfortunately, yuccas do not have the right to vote.
7. HE DIDN'T WANT TO WEAR A RING ON HIS FIRST WEDDING
After being harassed, Johnson managed to lose the ring within two hours of marrying Allegra Mostyn-Owen. She should have taken this as an omen.
8. IT IS NEEDED
According to Gimson, Johnson cannot stand being alone, which may explain why he has had many mistresses, one of whom, Petronella Wyatt, says: He is a very loyal person. But not towards his first two wives, obviously.
9. HE SEES HIMSELF AS A KIND OF KNIGHT OF CAMELOT
More likely, he is a knight of the Monty Python and the Holy Grail musical Spam. Perhaps the brave Sir Robin, of whom they sing: When danger reared its ugly head, he bravely turned tail and fled.
10. HE LIES TO KEEP PEOPLE HAPPY
He lacks moral courage, says one contributor. He promises people things he knows he can't keep, because he hates letting them down.
11. HE BLOCKED CALLS FROM AN EX-MISTRESS
When Jennifer Acuri was harassed by the media, she called Johnson for help. First, he blocked her. When he finally answered, he handed the phone to someone who claimed to be Chinese. What a wimp, what a soulless coward! she says.
12. HIS MARITIME STATUS AS PM CAUSED CONCERNS
Whitehall mandarins feared Johnson sharing Number 10 with his then girlfriend, now wife, Carrie Symonds, would cause problems. They were probably worried about the wrong woman in his life.
