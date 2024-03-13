Donald Trump's dismissal of accusations may actually be bad news





Former President Donald Trump saw some of the charges against him in Georgia on Wednesday, but it may be too early to celebrate.

Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over Trump's election interference case, on Wednesday dismissed six of the charges in the sweeping RICO case against the former president and his allies.

But the new order suggests McAfee plans to keep Trump rival Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, on the case, legal analysts said. Willis' office is waiting for McAfee to decide whether or not he will disqualify them from prosecution based on the misconduct allegations filed by Trump's co-defendants.

Norm Eisen, a former White House ethics chief and an adviser to Democrats during Trump's first impeachment proceedings, called Wednesday's decision “an indication that he will not disqualify Willis.”

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives for an election night party at Mar-a-Lago March 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Legal analysts say a March 13 order in his Georgia criminal case… Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives for an election watch party at Mar-a-Lago March 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Legal analysts say a March 13 order in his Georgia criminal case could indicate the lead prosecutor will not be disqualified. More from Win McNamee/Getty Images

Eisen told Newsweek that if McAfee had planned to remove Willis from the case, he would not have taken the time to draft such a detailed order because his disqualification would have effectively ended the prosecution.

“This is NOT the decision from Judge McAfee that Donald Trump wanted. It appears that Fani Willis will NOT be removed from the case. We will talk about that again soon. Good news for democracy and for those who value the rule of law ” agreed commentator Russell Drew. in an article on X, formerly Twitter.

Eisen added that the decision to drop the charges against Trump and his co-defendants could also help him “balance the scales” if he wants to keep Willis on the case.

“This is not to say that today's order is a sure sign that he is leaning one way or the other, but it does slightly reinforce my view that applicable law and the evidence do not support not disqualification and the judge will say so,” Eisen said.

Wednesday's order also kept numerous other charges in the indictment, including conspiracy charges against Trump. The six charges that were dismissed were related to efforts to get Georgia officials to violate their oath of office by illegally appointing presidential electors.

Trump was facing three of the dropped charges for allegedly soliciting former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to violate their oath of office. Eisen noted that the infamous phone call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” the votes that would allow him to win Georgia has not been entirely dismissed from the case.

“This is still Act 112 of the RICO conspiracy, even though the independent charge (Count 28) has been dismissed,” Eisen said.

McAfee also wrote in the ruling that prosecutors could seek a new indictment for the charges he dismissed, writing: “Even though the statute of limitations has expired, the State is granted a six-year extension. months from the date of this order to resubmit the matter to a grand jury. »

Legal analyst Katie Phang posted on for these charges.”

