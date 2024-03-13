Narendra Modi | People from underprivileged sections are the biggest beneficiaries of government schemes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said people from deprived sections like SCs, STs and OBCs were the biggest beneficiaries of his government's welfare schemes, accusing previous Congress dispensations of neglecting them and never appreciating their role in the progress of the country.

Speaking at the launch of national portal PM-SURAJ, he cited the election of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu, from the Dalit and tribal communities respectively, as president to assert that the BJP's efforts to ensure that people from disadvantaged sections reach the top the positions will remain.

The opposition did everything possible to ensure his defeat, he said.

Lashing out at the opposition, PM Modi told the gathering comprising people from disadvantaged groups: “How can anyone say I don't have a family when I have brothers and sisters like you.” Modi said the biggest beneficiaries of schemes like free ration, free medical treatment, pucca houses, toilets and Ujjwala gas connection are the people from the periphery, the deprived segments.

“SCs, STs and OBCs are the biggest beneficiaries of government welfare schemes for the poor. We are now working towards the target of saturation of these schemes,” the Prime Minister said.

The national Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal aims to provide credit assistance to eligible people across the country, including those from Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and sanitation workers.

This initiative aims to facilitate financial empowerment and provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the most disadvantaged sections of society.

Prime Minister Modi said one lakh beneficiaries from deprived sections have received assistance of Rs 720 crore so far.

He said the SURAJ portal would facilitate financial assistance to the underprivileged sections of society, like direct benefit transfers from other government schemes, and the process would be free of middlemen, commissions and recommendations.

Such a DBT system was unimaginable under previous governments, he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras, engaged in cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

Talking about the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Prime Minister said that it cannot be achieved without the development of deprived segments.

He said he had broken away from the mentality of the past and ensured that facilities available to others like gas connection, bank accounts, toilets etc. were also provided to Dalits, backward people , the poor and the tribals.

The Prime Minister pointed out that many generations of deprived segments have been wasted in merely arranging basic amenities.

After 2014, the government reached out to the hopeless segments and made them partners in the development of the nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned projects for nomadic and semi-nomadic communities and the NAMASTE (National Action for a Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem) program for Safai Karamcharis.

Speaking about the elimination of the inhumane practice of manual waste collection, he highlighted that 60,000 people suffering from it have received financial assistance to enable them to rebuild a dignified life.

The government is making all possible efforts to empower the SC, ST and OBC communities, PM Modi said and informed that the assistance provided to them by various institutions has doubled in the last 10 years.

Lakhs and millions of rupees were “associated only with scams” under previous governments, he said, asserting that this money should be spent for the welfare of Dalits and the deprived and for the development of the country.

He mentioned the increase in scholarships for SC, ST and OBC youth, reservation of 27 per cent seats for OBC in the all India medical seat quota, progression of OBC students in the examination NEET and Overseas National Scholarship assistance for students from underprivileged communities. pursue Master's and Doctorate studies abroad.

He added that the amount of national scholarships has also been increased to help students pursue doctorate in science-related subjects.

“The government is also prioritizing employment and self-employment of youth from deprived sections, the Prime Minister said, highlighting the Mudra Yojna which has provided financial assistance worth around Rs 30 lakh crore to poor, including SC, ST and OBC communities.

He also discussed the Standup India Scheme and Venture Capital Fund Scheme which promote entrepreneurship in SC and ST categories.

Keeping in mind the entrepreneurial spirit of Dalits, our government has also launched the Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission,” he said.

Referring to policies for Dalits and underprivileged communities, the Prime Minister said, “This demonstrates our commitment to ensuring dignity and justice to the underprivileged.

“Modi gives you this guarantee, this campaign of development and respect for the underprivileged class will intensify in the next five years. With your development, we will realize the dream of Viksit Bharat. He also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of different regions of the country.

