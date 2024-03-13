Judge dismisses some charges against Donald Trump in Georgia election interference case WSB-TV Channel 2





FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge has dismissed some charges against former President Donald Trump and 14 co-defendants in the election interference case.

Trump and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty last August in a sweeping RICO indictment that alleges the former president and his co-defendants conspired to overturn now-President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee ruled that six of the charges in the indictment should be dismissed, but many other charges remained in effect. McAfee said the six counts, all of which related to charges of solicitation of violation of oath by public office, lacked sufficient detail.

Trump and his co-defendants had moved to have the charges dismissed because they believed they were legally deficient, making the ruling a victory for the former president.

The charges involved Trump, Rudy Giuliani, attorney John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and attorneys Ray Smith and Bob Cheely.

Many of these specific counts allege that the men illegally directed Georgia election officials to call a special legislative session and appoint pro-Trump electors.

Three of the dismissed counts directly name Trump and allege that the former president solicited Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to illegally influence certified election results and asked Raffensperger to decertify the election during an infamous phone call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to find him more. votes.

All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, Trump said on that call.

One count alleges that Trump solicited the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives to violate his oath of office.

All other charges remain, including racketeering. McAfee wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the dismissed charges.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lawyer, released a statement to Channel 2 Action News, writing:

The Court made the correct legal decision to grant the special stays and quash the significant counts in the indictment filed by DA Fani Willis. The counts dismissed against President Trump are Counts 5, 28, and 38, which falsely claimed that he solicited AG officials to violate their oath of office. This decision constitutes a correct application of the law, as the prosecution has not made specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing on these counts. The entire case against President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dropped.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden also received a statement from Don Samuel, who represents defendant Ray Smith. He sent a statement saying: We consider this to be the first step toward the ultimate exoneration of Ray Smith on all counts.

Legal experts Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke with said Wednesday's ruling doesn't really amount to a victory for Trump and his allies, and that nothing that happened affects the rest of the 'affair.

It's not a Trump victory, said Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University. Ultimately, the prosecutor has the option of either appealing or going back to the grand jury and simply fleshing out their theory of constitutional law and presenting it to the grand jury and obtaining an indictment.

Samantha Manning, a reporter from Channel 2's Washington Bureau, visited the Capitol after McAfees' decision to get lawmakers' reaction and any potential impact it could have on the 2024 election.

Trump has consistently said he feels unfairly targeted.

Congressional Democrats told Manning they weren't too worried about the ruling and that it was simply part of the ongoing legal process.

Shortly after the judge issued his ruling, Trump's campaign team sent emails calling for criminal charges against the former president and is using the ruling to convince his supporters to donate even more to help him be re-elected.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DA Fani Willis' office for comment. The prosecutor's office said it could not comment on the case.

We're also still awaiting McAfee's decision on whether Willis will be allowed to pursue this case.

