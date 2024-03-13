CEO of insurance company that backed Trump bond in Carroll case defends issuance policy





The CEO of Chubbin Insurance Company on Wednesday defended providing former President Donald Trump with a $91.6 million appeal bond in the case in which he was found civilly liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg wrote in a letter to investors, customers and brokers who expressed concerns about the bond that the decision to grant the bond to Trump had nothing to do with the underlying merits of the appeal, nor with the fact of favoring one of the parties involved. the case.

As a guarantor, we do not take sides, Greenberg wrote in the letter obtained by CNBC.

It would be wrong for us to do so and we do not support the accused in any way, he wrote. We support and are part of the legal system plumbing involved in this case.

“I fully realize how polarizing and emotional this case and the defendant are and how easy it would be for Chubb to simply say no,” Greenberg wrote. However, we support the rule of law and our role in it. We considered it the right thing to do and frankly put our personal feelings aside.

Greenberg was appointed by then-President Trump to the Trade Policy and Negotiations Advisory Committee in October 2018. He continued to serve on that committee under President Joe Biden until March 2023.

Chubb has been under fire since last week, when Trump revealed he had secured the company's appeal bond.

If Trump loses his appeal of the defamation judgment, Carroll can demand payment from Chubb. But in the meantime, Carroll cannot collect the damages he was awarded in this case.

Greenberg said in his Wednesday letter that Chubb protected itself by requiring that the Trump bonds, like all others issued by the company, be fully guaranteed.

If the bond is called, then Chubb takes the security which is intended to make us whole, Greenberg wrote. We barely support or subsidize the accused or take one for the team.

