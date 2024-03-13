The Rise And Fall Of Boris Johnson review: If you need an MP for a secret mission, make sure it's not Jacob Rees-Mogg! writes ROLAND WHITE

The rise and fall of Boris Johnson

Say what you like about Boris Johnson, but politics was a lot more lively and entertaining when he was around.

Who has his optimism now? Or his colorful way with words? And let's not forget the electrifying effect he had during the election campaign and the idea that anything seemed possible.

The rise and fall of Boris Johnson (Ch4) was timely, amid speculation the former prime minister could make a comeback.

But it was also a reminder that his exuberance and charm hide a complicated personality.

“People knew he was lucky,” said Daily Mail columnist Andrew Neil, “but for a while it didn't seem to matter.”

Believe it or not, this was one of the more favorable verdicts, as it was a portrait that caused a sensation in amateur psychology.

“He is very needy,” said biographer Andrew Gimson. “He doesn't like to be alone. He wanted the approval of liberal-minded women.

American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, who had an affair with Boris, spoke about his emotional insecurity and recalled his seduction technique.

“I really want to date you,” he said. Playing hard to get it, she warned: “I'm high maintenance.”

'What?' said Boris, alarmed. “Purses and shit?

Even more serious topics had moments of comedy. When Boris was forming his first cabinet, he sought advice from Gavin Williamson regarding possible chancellors. Name a friend, he advised.

The Prime Minister replied: “I don't have many friends in politics. »

When Boris wanted to suspend Parliament, he sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to Balmoral on a secret mission to gain royal approval.

Was Rees-Mogg the right person for the job? Because the mission ceased to be secret the moment the lanky, bespectacled and very distinctive character arrived at Heathrow Airport.

As we all know, the courts prevented the government from suspending Parliament. So he took the characteristic risk of calling an election, winning the largest Conservative majority since 1987.

This was his finest hour, but that majority might have been smaller if the public had seen Jeremy Corbyn, relaxed and amusing, on display here.

The former Labor leader recalls speaking to Boris on the phone during the campaign. “My hand will be firmly attached to the oar,” said Boris, “to move the boat forward.

“If one hand is tied to an oar,” Corbyn pointed out, “the boat will go round and round.”

“Good point,” replied the Prime Minister, who then said something in ancient Greek about boats and circles. This is surely the strangest conversation between party leaders in British electoral history.

It was left to Matt Hancock to sum up the post-election mood for an end-of-episode cliffhanger (even though we all know what happened).

“There wasn’t a cloud on the horizon,” he said. “We've had five years to sort out all kinds of problems. It was going to be great…and then it wasn’t.