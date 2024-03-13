China gets angry as India's Modi visits disputed border





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, a disputed region that Beijing claims is part of “Southern Tibet”, has angered China. “China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the Indian leader's visit to the eastern section of the China-India border. We have made solemn representations to India,” the Chinese ministry spokesperson said on Monday of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, during a daily press briefing. China has lodged a diplomatic protest with its neighbor over the visit to Arunachal Pradesh, intensifying tensions on the disputed border. The move underscores Beijing's long-standing claims to the region, and China has said Modi's actions complicate the unresolved territorial dispute. China and India fought a bloody war in 1962 over the question of control of Arunachal Pradesh; since then, New Delhi has maintained control of the region, which is now part of India despite Beijing's persistent territorial claims over the region. These diplomatic frictions come amid heightened military tensions between the two Asian giants over their historic land border dispute. China and India are building strategic infrastructure along their shared border to strengthen their military advantage as tensions ease. China has in the past protested visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh to assert its territorial claims to the region, which Beijing calls “Zangnan” in Chinese. The Chinese and Indian armies have been in an ongoing standoff since June 2020. This standoff has seen the deployment of around 50,000 troops on either side of the border. Construction of the tunnel site on April 2, 2023. China protested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty

ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty

China and India have held 21 rounds of negotiations to try to resolve the dispute, with the most recent talks taking place on February 19 at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in eastern Ladakh. Separately, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, recently commented on the 21st round of talks, saying Beijing hoped India and China would meet halfway. “China attaches great importance to China-India military relations and hopes that India and China will meet each other halfway, enhance mutual trust, properly handle differences, and maintain peace and tranquility together in border areas,” Zhang said. , during the monthly press conference of the Ministry of Defense on February 29. “The Zangnan region is Chinese territory. The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” illegally created by India and firmly opposes it. The Sino-Indian border issue has not yet been resolved. India has no right to arbitrarily develop China's Zangnan region,” Wang added. During his visit last week, Modi on March 9 inaugurated the Sela Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project designed to improve all-weather connectivity with the Tawang border region. Construction of the Sela tunnel began in October 2020. Built at an altitude of 13,000 feet, the tunnel is considered the longest two-lane road tunnel in the world at such an altitude. Military officials say this is expected to significantly improve the mobility of troops and military equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, Indian news agency Press Trust of India reported on Tuesday. India remains firm on its stance, rejecting China's objections to Modi's visit. “We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Opposing such visits or India's development plans is not reasonable. Moreover, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is and always will be an integral and inalienable of India.” In December 2023, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited Arunachal Pradesh, following the last visit to the region by former Ambassador Kenneth Juster in 2019. Uncommon knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

