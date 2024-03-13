Xi Jinping merges the CCP and the state





To put things in a raw Australian context, imagine the entire government being run by the Labor Party power men at headquarters, with Parliament and civil servants charged with carrying out the party's decisions. Loading These changes mean that instead of focusing on specific practical tasks that make society function, such as taxes, education and health care, civil servants must first and foremost implement the ideological spirit of the party and its leader, Xi. Some of these policies might perform better in redistributing wealth, for example, but evaluating them has become much more difficult as the veil of secrecy over Beijing's decision-making becomes increasingly opaque. Last week, the National People's Congress announced that State Council head Premier Li Qiang's annual press conference had been canceled indefinitely. This week, the revision of the Organic Law officially eliminated rules that required the State Council to disclose all matters involving public interest in a timely, comprehensive, accurate and specific manner. Instead, the new law states that matters discussed must be promptly made public, except for those that must remain confidential by law. Dr. Willy Lam, a veteran expert on the politics of Hong Kong's Chinese elite and a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, said the specter of Xi's dominance was not enough. His hold on power must be clearly demonstrated to everyone. He wants the world to know without a doubt that he runs the show, Lam said. And Li Qiang is someone who serves at Xi's pleasure. Xi Jinping (center) and Premier Li Qiang (right) leave the hall at the end of the National People's Congress on Monday. Credit: P.A. China's regular threats against Taiwan mean that enshrining party doctrine in organic law could have even more worrying implications. The Chinese military is already loyal to the party and not the country. The same goes for its courts. The organic law is preparation for the possibility that Xi Jinping one day finds it necessary to rule the country by decree due to war, Lam said. Loading The amended law, legitimized by thousands of votes in Congress, gives the party and Xi the power to ensure their plans are implemented without question. Until Monday, Xi's influence on the State Council was pervasive but unwritten. Now its power is even more explicit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/xi-extinguishes-separation-of-powers-fuses-the-party-with-the-state-20240312-p5fbxh.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos