Indonesian government to defend coronavirus spending in highest court





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia's government will defend its emergency regulations in favor of a massive increase in spending aimed at protecting its economy from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Wednesday, as the Constitutional Court examined its legality. President Joko Widodo announced the regulation in late March, replacing a law known by its Indonesian abbreviation “Perppu”, as he declared a public health emergency over the COVID-19 outbreak in the world's fourth most populous country. . The Perppu, which took effect immediately but must be approved by Parliament to remain effective, allows Widodo to deploy some $25 billion (20.05 billion) in spending on the COVID-19 response, including for social programs and economic recovery. It also contains provisions that lift the ceiling on the maximum budget deficit per fiscal year for three years, reduce the corporate tax rate and establish a new protocol for managing the financial crisis. The Constitutional Court already began considering three applications for judicial review against Perppu earlier this week, but asked the applicants to improve their documents and resubmit them by May 11, it said in a communicated. The petitioners include Amien Rais, former chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly, Indonesia's highest parliamentary body, former chairman of the Islamic group Muhammadiyah, Din Syamsuddin and senior economics professor at the University of Indonesia Sri Edi Swasono. They argue that there was no immediate urgency behind the Perppu, while the content of the regulation took away too much power from Parliament and granted impunity to policymakers, according to the court. Luky Alfirman, head of the Finance Department's finance department, said the government would defend its regulations in court and seek parliamentary approval. “The government is committed to seeing what happens with Perppu in these two areas,” he said in a call with investors. The story continues Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati previously said Perppu provides legal protection to policymakers who need to make an immediate decision in the face of a crisis. She is also committed to ensuring good governance. Indonesia has officially reported 9,511 coronavirus cases, with 773 deaths, although some medical experts fear the relatively low number of tests masks a much higher infection rate. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

