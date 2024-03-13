Donald Trump wins Republican Party presidential nomination with victory in Washington





article

FILE – Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Former President Donald Trump has won the presidential primary election in Washington, according to projections by the Associated Press. With his victory in Washington, he now holds the GOP nomination.

Washington is one of three other states (Georgia, Hawaii and Mississippi) holding presidential primaries on Tuesday, March 12.

Before polls closed in Washington, President Joe Biden has already won enough delegates to secure his party's presidential nomination in the upcoming primary and general elections.

Trump, however, clinched his nomination with 30 delegates from Washington.

The Republican elections will have 161 delegates up for grabs this Tuesday. Democrats can win 254 delegates. Trump needed 126 of 161 to clear the threshold. Washington has 43 delegates to allocate to the GOP convention and 92 to the Democrats.

Impact of uncommitted votes

The Presidential Primary is the only election in Washington that requires voters to mark and sign statements written by the major political parties. Your ballot is divided into two sides: Democratic Party (blue) and Republican Party (red). You must vote for a candidate from the political party you marked on your envelope.

However, your ballot will also have the option to vote for “unpledged delegates.”

A vote for “unpledged delegates” allows unpledged delegates who represent Washington to decide at their national convention later this year, according to Washington's secretary of state.

Last week, nearly a fifth of the votes cast in Minnesota's Democratic presidential primary were for “unpledged delegates.” This decision constitutes a form of protest against the war waged by Israel in Gaza, and in particular against Biden's management of it. An “uncommitted vote” is one less vote for Biden, which he says will be a strong message for the president, even though he has already recruited his delegates.

As polls closed Tuesday, 20 votes from uncommitted delegates were in favor of Biden.

The uncommitted option was requested by the Democratic Party. This was not requested by the Republican Party.

Voters could select one candidate or the uncommitted option, but not both.

Who was on the ballot?

Last January, the Washington Secretary of State announced that the lists of candidates were complete. The state Democratic Party submitted three candidate names: Joseph R. Biden Jr., Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. The Washington State Republican Party has submitted five candidate names for the presidential primary: Donald J. Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie.

Even though some candidates have withdrawn from the race, their names will still appear on the printed ballots.

In the November general election, you do not need to declare a party and can choose any candidate. Washington has 12 Electoral College votes, the 13th-most among all states.

A look at Trump's Primary night

Fifty-nine delegates were at stake in Georgia, a state where Trump faces criminal charges for election interference due to his actions during the 2020 election.

In that state, he won 49 delegates and came away with 40 in Mississippi.

It was 30 delegates from Washington who ensured the nomination of Trump, the Republican Party. He needed 1,215 to obtain the nomination. He ended the evening with 43 delegates from WA and 1,228 in total.

Hawaii's polls are the last to be counted, with polls closing at 11 p.m. PT. FOX 13 will report those results Wednesday.

At 8 p.m., Trump finished the night with 1,228 total delegates and Haley walked away with 94. Even though she suspended her campaign, she was still on the ballot.

Several states attempted to remove Trump from their ballots, citing the January 6, 2021 insurrection, but the Supreme Court unanimously ruled to keep him on the ballots in those states.

Donald Trump's recent headlines

Trump will be officially nominated by his party at the Republican National Convention in July.

