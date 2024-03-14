PM Modi attacks opposition for 'scams in defense deals'

Those who 'ruled' India for decades after independence were 'not serious' about defending the country and were 'even afraid' of building modern infrastructure in border areas, PM says Narendra Modi Tuesday March 12.

In his speech at the mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise held at Pokhran in Rajasthan, Modi tore into the opposition without naming anyone or any party.

“First big scam”

His scathing remarks, delivered in the presence of the country's top military brass, came ahead of the 2024 general election.

“After independence, the unfortunate thing is that those who ruled the country for decades were not serious about defending the country,” Modi said.

The situation is such that the “first big scam” in the country after independence took place in the context of purchases for the army, he explained.

In his speech, Modi said the government led by him, which came to power in 2014, had made a difference and the families of armed forces personnel had understood what it means to have the 'Modi ki guarantee'.

OROP

He cited the case of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and said that for “four decades, military families were lied to”, but Modi gave a guarantee to implement the program and it was done with confidence.

Attacking the previous governments, without naming anyone, he said: “They kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defense needs. » The Prime Minister, while describing the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, said Pokhran had become a witness to the 'trinity of 'aatmanirbharta', belief and pride of India.

“It is Pokhran, which witnessed the nuclear power of India, and today we also see here the strength of 'Swadeshikaran se Sashaktikaran' (from indigenization to empowerment),” he said. -he adds.

The tri-services integrated firepower and maneuver exercise was held for around 50 minutes at the Pokhran firing range, where India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defense equipment.

“Defense deal scams”

The roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IVs filled the air while main battle tank Arjun and K-9 artillery gun systems Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang dominated the ground firing ranges.

Besides the country's top military officers, the spectators also included foreign service attachés from different countries, local civilians and military personnel, as well as some legislators from the region.

Modi asked people to remember what the topics of conversation were before 2014, and said that back then the discussions were about “defense deal scams” and “defense deals that have been pending for decades.” Reducing ammunition size used to be a problem, he said.

“They had ruined our munitions factories. We gave new life to the same factories, transformed them into seven big companies. They had brought HAL to the brink of ruin, we transformed HAL into a company with record profits. They did not show the will to constitute the post of CDS even after the Kargil war, we achieved it.

“For decades, they could not build a memorial for our brave soldiers who made sacrifices. This duty was also fulfilled by our government. The previous government was even afraid to build modern infrastructure in the border areas. But today you can see many modern roads, modern tunnel under construction in the border areas,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that a developed India could not be imagined without an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Autonomy

India is emphasizing self-reliance, from cooking oil to fighter jets, and today's event is part of that resolve. That roar of Indian tanks, cannons, fighter jets and helicopter missile systems that you see, “that's Bharat Shakti,” he said.

“Weapons, munitions, communication system towards cyber and space, we are experiencing a Made in India fight, here Bharat Shakti. Our pilots today fly Tejas combat aircraft built in India, an advanced light helicopter, a light combat aircraft, this is Bharat Shakti.”, he said, adding that completely Indian-made submarines, destroyers and aircraft carriers are being used by Indian sailors while the army guards the borders with Arjun tanks and artillery guns made in India.

In his speech, he also shared data on defense production over the last 10 years.

During these 10 years, defense equipment worth around Rs 6 lakh crore was purchased from 'swadeshi' companies. During this period, defense production increased more than two times, meaning it crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. Over the past decade, more than 150 defense startups have emerged, he said.

The armed forces have decided to give them an order worth Rs 1,800 crore, Modi said.

(With contributions from the agency)