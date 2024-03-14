Politics
New Indonesia investment project sparks controversy again with backlash over demolition notices – BenarNews
Critics, however, call the government's deportation plan rushed and ill-conceived.
This could harm the region's indigenous population, said Dede Wahyudi, an activist with the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples' Alliance.
The cultural identity of indigenous people could potentially be erased, he told BenarNews.
This action demonstrates the government's disregard for the rights of indigenous peoples, prioritizing the protection of investors over the well-being of the community, he said.
We vehemently oppose and denounce such action.
But the project leadersand Jokowi, believe it is essential to move the administrative and political capital of Jakarta, a sprawling, congested and rapidly declining metropolis of 10 million people, to a new site and build it from scratch.
By comparison, Nusantara, designed to accommodate 1.9 million people, would cover 260,000 hectares, or about 1,000 square miles, according to the government. But the project was controversial and faced difficulties from the start.
The project has been hampered by slow construction work, delays in land acquisition, little or no investment interest and fears that this part of the biodiverse island of Borneo could be destroyed.
Construction has resumed in recent years. Basic infrastructure Construction, including roads, dams, bridges and government buildings, began in 2021 and authorities plan to complete it by the end of the year. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2045.
Amicable solutions
Activists say Nusantara must not become a city built on the broken dreams of local people.
Officials at the Nusantara National Capital Authority say that won't happen.
Thomas Umbu Pati Tena Bolodadi, deputy development control authority, acknowledged that stern warnings had been issued to residents whose buildings violated the zoning plan, but said there were no plans for forced demolitions .
Our priority is the protection of the local population. Our commitment is to engage constructively and find amicable solutions to prevent disputes, he said at a news conference Wednesday evening.
For those whose homes predate the investment project and are now at risk of eviction, authorities are offering two alternatives: financial compensation or relocation, recognizing that not all parties involved are seeking monetary compensation.
But a resident of Pemaluan village in Sepaku district, where some of the houses authorities want to demolish are located, expressed concerns about the lack of discussions on compensation.
If we move, we expect facilities and infrastructure equivalent to what we currently have, the 38-year-old, who did not want his name used for privacy reasons, told BenarNews.
Herdiansyah Hamzah, a legal scholar at Mulawarman University, argued that a 2022 presidential regulation regarding the new capital's development plan should not justify the expulsion of residents for non-compliance.
If the regulation is any justification, it must be remembered that these homes were established before its promulgation, he told BenarNews.
Additionally, the plan was formulated without involving the public.
An investment push?
Meanwhile, Bambang Susantono, the head of the Nusantara authorities, said on Wednesday that investments in the new city increased after last month's general elections, climbing to 49.6 trillion rupiah ($3.2 billion), compared to 45,000 billion rupees in December.
We are committed to advancing groundbreaking work without delay. It is crucial to quickly translate these investments into tangible developments, Bambang said after a cabinet meeting.
Meanwhile, Jokowi asked relevant agencies to speed up the allocation of land to investors in the new capital, Public Works Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said on Wednesday..
He said Jokowi's directive followed numerous complaints from investors regarding investment opportunities.
The expected electoral victory of the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto The presidential election in recent months may have contributed to renewed investor interest as there has been a commitment to continue the investment project, according to University of Indonesia economist Telisa Aulia Falianty.
After the elections, there was a significant increase in investor interest in Nusantara, with an increase in visits from Japan, Kazakhstan and various European countries, she told BenarNews.
|
