Donald Trump joins Joe Biden to secure his party's presidential nomination – setting up a rematch in the race for the White House | US News





Donald Trump won enough delegates to become the presumptive Republican nominee for a third straight election.

He joins Joe Biden as his party's presumptive nominee for president, having already recruited enough delegates to win the Democratic Party nomination.

That means the sitting president is expected to face Mr Trump in the election later this year – a repeat of the 2020 vote.

It will be the first time since 1956 that the same two candidates will face each other in consecutive elections.

And the campaign will almost certainly deepen the nation's political and cultural divisions during the eight-month fight for the White House.

Mr. Trump won the nomination after elections Tuesday in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington, having defeated all of his primary opponents.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ended her bid for the Republican nomination last week after winning just one state on Super Tuesday.

Mr. Biden also faced little opposition in his primary.

He released a statement after clinching the nomination, in which he said: “Voters now have a choice to make about the future of this country.

“Will we stand up and defend our democracy or let others tear it down? Will we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms or let extremists take them away? Will we finally make the rich pay their fair share of taxes – or will we allow corporate greed to take hold on the backs of the middle class?

NBC News correspondent Mike Memoli said the result was “not a surprise” given that the current president was running against “token opposition” — including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – who sat down rather than challenge Mr Biden who had already beaten his predecessor once before.

On Monday, before the result, Mr. Trump predicted that Mr. Biden would be the Democratic nominee, sparking a new attack on the president's age.

“I guess he'll be the nominee. I'm his only opponent other than life, life itself,” Mr Trump told CNBC.

Mr. Biden focused much of his attention on the former Republican president during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Monday evening.

He called his opponent a “serious threat to democracy.”

The campaign did not go without difficulties for the two favorites.

Mr. Trump faces 91 counts in four criminal cases involving his manipulation of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, among other alleged crimes.

He also faces increasingly pointed questions about his political plans and his relationships with some of the world's most dangerous dictators.

And Mr. Biden, 81, is working to assure a skeptical electorate that he is still physically and mentally capable of thriving in one of the world's toughest jobs.

He also faces dissension within his party's progressive base, which is angry that it has not done more to stop Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Mr. Biden on Tuesday registered 102 fewer delegates than the 1,968 needed to officially become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Mr. Trump was 137 delegates short of the 1,215 needed to win the Republican nomination at the party's national convention this summer.

