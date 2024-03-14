Politics
Should China own TikTok? -The New York Times
To understand why the House of Representatives will vote today on a bipartisan bill to force TikTok's Chinese parent company to sell the platform, it's helpful to look at some recent news stories:
-
Despite low unemployment and falling inflation, TikTok is full of viral videos lamenting the U.S. economy. A popular message group uses the term Silent Depression. The messages falsely suggest that the country is worse off today than it was in 1930. (My colleagues Jeanna Smialek and Jim Tankersley reported on these messages late last year.)
-
After the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, TikTok flooded its users with videos expressing extreme positions on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leaning towards the Palestinian side: a Wall Street Journal analysis found. Many stoked fear, the Journal reported. In November, videos praising an old letter from Osama bin Laden also went viral.
-
In December, a Rutgers University research group concluded that videos on topics the Chinese government dislikes, including Tibet, the Uyghurs, the Hong Kong protests and the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown , were strangely difficult to find on TikTok. All were more visible on Instagram. It's unbelievable that this could happen organically, a Rutgers expert told my colleague Sapna Maheshwari.
-
On Monday, the top US intelligence official released a report claiming that the Chinese government used TikTok to promote its propaganda to Americans and to influence the 2022 midterm elections. This year, the report warns, the Communist Party in power in China could attempt to influence the presidential election and amplify American societal divisions.
There does not appear to be any historical precedent for TikTok's role in the United States today. The platform has become one of the largest sources of information in the country, especially for those under 30, and collected large amounts of information about Americans. TikTok is also owned by a company, ByteDance, based in a country that is the Americas' biggest rival for global power: China.
A Soviet NBC?
ByteDance executives say they operate separately from the Chinese government and regularly remove misleading content from TikTok. But many independent experts doubt that ByteDance is truly independent.
The Chinese government has a well-documented history of treating companies as extensions of its ruling party, particularly under Xi Jinping, the current leader. And Xi has made clear that he views the United States as a threat to China's interests. The most likely scenario, experts say, is that officials aligned with the Chinese government shape TikTok's algorithm to influence the content Americans see.
With a single viral video or trending hashtag on TikTok, it's impossible to know whether the Chinese government is playing a role. Some videos also go viral on Instagram, for example. But there seems to be a trend. The most sensitive topics for Beijing such as Tibet and the Uyghurs are difficult to find on the platform. Information that is consistent with Beijing's rhetoric, such as its pro-Hamas stance and its criticism of the American economy, circulates more widely than the reverse.
(Related: After experts noted the platforms' apparent bias in Israel's war with Hamas, TikTok scaled back the tool that made the analysis possible.)
By analogy, imagine if an American company with close ties to Washington was one of the main sources of information in China today. Or imagine if a Soviet organization owned an American television station in the 1960s and it was a major news source for Americans under 30.
50-0
For all these reasons, bipartisan support has grown for a bill that would force ByteDance to sell TikTok. Without sales, the platform would effectively be banned. Last week, a House committee voted unanimously, 50-0, in favor of the bill, and the full House is expected to vote on it today. President Biden said he would sign the bill if Congress passes it. Already, many federal officials are barred from using the TikTok app on government phones.
There are still big hurdles to clear for the bills to become law. Donald Trump reversed his previous support for a ban and now opposes it. A ban would anger young Americans, Trump said, and help Facebook (which Trump doesn't like). Journalists emphasized Trump's about-face came after he met with a Republican donor and a TikTok investor who could lose money if the bill passes.
Others oppose the bill because it would interfere very aggressively in the private sector. This opposition could complicate the adoption of the text in the Senate or lead to subsequent legal challenges.
We don't know exactly what will happen. But the chances of the US government taking action against TikTok have increased significantly in recent months.
Make a decision: THE ACLU And Tyler Cowen plead against a forced sale. Noah Smith And Matthew Yglesias plead in his favor.
Related: Find out how legislation banning TikTok would work.
THE LAST NEWS
2024 election
-
Biden and Trump won the primary elections last night. They both have enough delegates to win their party's presidential nomination.
-
On social media, Trump wrote that if elected, he would release those convicted of their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, whom he called unjustly imprisoned hostages.
-
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running for president as an independent, has approached NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura as possible running mates.
-
Trump used racist stereotypes against Black Americans. Yet his campaign is courting these voters with some success, polls suggest.
-
Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican who broke with his party after ousting Biden's Homeland Security secretary, plans to leave Congress next week. The Republicans will have a tiny majority.
The Biden documents affair
Mystery: A shiny silver monolith has been discovered in Wales. This looks similar to the mysterious objects placed around the world in late 2020.
The heaviest sex: There is a long-standing legend that male mammals are generally larger than females. A new study dispels this idea.
Four years: Readers shared memories of the first time they realized Covid was going to change their lives.
Lives lived: Eric Carmen was the supernatural melodic frontman of Les Framboises, pioneers of the genre known as power pop. After the band broke up, Carmen found success as a soft-rock crooner with hits like All By Myself and Hungry Eyes. He died at age 74.
SPORTS
Dog Days: Dallas Seavey, who was penalized last week for failing to properly eviscerate a moose, won a record sixth Iditarod sled race.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott accused woman of extortion in a trial.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The new white: Preseason conversations among baseball fans have been dominated by the apparent translucency of the new uniform pants designed by Nike and produced by Fanatics. Buy my wife Fanatics baseball pants instead of lingerie, one social media poster joked. Fanatics claims the pants are made of the same material as last year's uniforms, but many players doubt that.
Learn more about culture
|
Sources
