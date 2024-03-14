Should China own TikTok? -The New York Times

To understand why the House of Representatives will vote today on a bipartisan bill to force TikTok's Chinese parent company to sell the platform, it's helpful to look at some recent news stories:

Despite low unemployment and falling inflation, TikTok is full of viral videos lamenting the U.S. economy. A popular message group uses the term Silent Depression. The messages falsely suggest that the country is worse off today than it was in 1930. (My colleagues Jeanna Smialek and Jim Tankersley reported on these messages late last year.)

After the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, TikTok flooded its users with videos expressing extreme positions on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leaning towards the Palestinian side: a Wall Street Journal analysis found. Many stoked fear, the Journal reported. In November, videos praising an old letter from Osama bin Laden also went viral.

In December, a Rutgers University research group concluded that videos on topics the Chinese government dislikes, including Tibet, the Uyghurs, the Hong Kong protests and the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown , were strangely difficult to find on TikTok. All were more visible on Instagram. It's unbelievable that this could happen organically, a Rutgers expert told my colleague Sapna Maheshwari.

On Monday, the top US intelligence official released a report claiming that the Chinese government used TikTok to promote its propaganda to Americans and to influence the 2022 midterm elections. This year, the report warns, the Communist Party in power in China could attempt to influence the presidential election and amplify American societal divisions.

There does not appear to be any historical precedent for TikTok's role in the United States today. The platform has become one of the largest sources of information in the country, especially for those under 30, and collected large amounts of information about Americans. TikTok is also owned by a company, ByteDance, based in a country that is the Americas' biggest rival for global power: China.

A Soviet NBC?

ByteDance executives say they operate separately from the Chinese government and regularly remove misleading content from TikTok. But many independent experts doubt that ByteDance is truly independent.

The Chinese government has a well-documented history of treating companies as extensions of its ruling party, particularly under Xi Jinping, the current leader. And Xi has made clear that he views the United States as a threat to China's interests. The most likely scenario, experts say, is that officials aligned with the Chinese government shape TikTok's algorithm to influence the content Americans see.