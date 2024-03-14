Boris Johnson as a football coach absent during the pandemic

Boris Johnson was like the absent manager of a football team during the pandemic, a public inquiry has found.

Mark Drakeford, the outgoing Labor Prime Minister of Wales, sharply criticized the former Prime Minister, when he appeared at the UK's Covid-19 inquiry on Wednesday.

Mr Drakeford, who is due to leave his post next week, said the Prime Minister did not take it seriously at the start of the pandemic and accused him of being deliberately vague when the new rules only applied to England.

In a written statement to the inquiry, Mr Drakeford described Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister at the start of the pandemic and point of contact between the two governments, as a centre-forward with no team lined up behind him, and where the director was largely absent.

Responding to the inquiry, Mr Drakeford clarified that he was talking about Mr Johnson.

He said: The absent director was the prime minister because he was never present at these meetings or at the table.

Influence

While praising Mr Gove, he described him as having influence rather than the defining impact Mr Johnson would have had in meetings.

At previous hearings, Mr Johnson decided not to meet the heads of the devolved nations to avoid giving the impression that the UK was federalized or akin to a mini-EU.

Mr Drakeford said he had regularly written to Mr Johnson asking for a predictable series of meetings between the heads of the four nations and described the decision not to meet the devolved nations as an extraordinary decision.

The Prime Minister claimed that mass gatherings, such as the Cheltenham Festival, were only kept open during the early stages of the pandemic because Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's former adviser, refused to stop them.

Cobra Meetings

He said he made the argument during the Cobra briefings between the UK government and the devolved countries on March 12, weeks before the first lockdown.

He said: During this discussion, the Prime Minister went around the room, he took the opinions of everyone who wanted to contribute, and during this discussion, I made the case for a agreement between four nations that mass gatherings would not take place.

He added: The reason I remember it so vividly is that after going around the table, the Prime Minister summed up his opposition to this course of action by saying that Dom said no, that's it. was his last contribution.

I didn't know who Dom was at this point.

The Welsh Government has been criticized for initially allowing a Six Nations rugby match to go ahead on March 13.

The match was ultimately canceled the day before kick-off.

He also claimed Mr Johnson had deliberately made it unclear that the new Covid rules only applied to England, despite calls from devolved government leaders.

Mr Drakeford said: (We said) he needs to make it clear that what he is about to say does not apply to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland and he has assured at the COBR meeting that he would do his best to ensure that he did.

He then walks towards the cameras and provides a scenario in which the only time he references Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is when he introduces himself at the start of the conference press release as Prime Minister of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This makes it very clear to people that what he is about to say applies to the whole of the UK, and he never says that this is not the case.

Mr Drakeford described it as a dark and deliberate moment.

Matt Hancock

The inquiry also heard that Matt Hancock, then the UK's health secretary, wrongly said public health had not been devolved during an extraordinary exchange of messages with Mr Gove.

In his evidence to the inquiry, Mr Drakeford said there was a lack of clarity on the legislative basis for the powers that would be needed to deal with the pandemic, which continued until March 2020.

Until March 20, my belief is that key decisions will remain in the hands of the UK government and that the devolved governments will implement those decisions, he told the hearing.

Even on March 20, confusion reigns over the next few days as to where the capacity to exercise public health powers lies.

And there is an extraordinary exchange of messages between Mr Gove and Mr Hancock on May 30, in which Mr Hancock says I have seen the submission, that it is shameful that the lawyers do not understand where these powers because public health is not decentralized.

Mr Drakeford continued: So here is the Secretary of State for Health in England who is completely wrong about the most fundamental thing.

He told the hearing that it was quite alarming that the legal basis on which decisions with far-reaching consequences were made was still being resolved on March 20.

The investigation continues.