News18 mega opinion poll: Narendra Modi 'most capable as next PM' for 59%; This is who is second





Last update: March 13, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image: PTI)

Who is the most competent as the next Prime Minister? A mega opinion poll conducted by Network18, comprising an in-depth survey covering 518 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 major states, posed this question to the people of the country. And the vote of confidence was overwhelmingly in favor of the outgoing president, Narendra Modi. While 59% of respondents chose him, his closest rival, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was far behind with 21%. Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party in-charge Arvind Kejriwal followed, tied with 9%. The study, conducted from February 12 to March 1, covered 21 major Indian states that account for 95% of all Lok Sabha constituencies, making it one of the largest surveys in the country. It provides valuable insights into the Indian political landscape, offering a detailed analysis of voter sentiments and preferences in the run-up to the upcoming general elections. Fieldwork for the survey was carried out by trained investigators from 10 different field agencies, with strict quality control measures in place. Before going to the field, the teams followed detailed information sessions to ensure compliance with the sampling plan and the questionnaire. Field managers and senior managers conducted on-site quality checks, and each interview was geotagged to verify its authenticity. A total sample size of 1,18,616 people across 21 states was achieved.

