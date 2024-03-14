Judge dismisses six Georgia election charges against Trump





To everyone's surprise, an Atlanta judge on Wednesday overturned six of the charges against former President Donald J. Trump and his allies in the sprawling Georgia election interference case, including one related to an appeal made by Mr. .Trump to pressure Georgia secretary of state. status at the beginning of January 2021.

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee left intact the remainder of the racketeering indictment, which initially included 41 counts against 19 co-defendants. Four of them have pleaded guilty since the indictment was returned by a grand jury in August.

While the ruling is certainly a setback for prosecutors, several legal observers said Wednesday that it does not weaken the core of the case, the state racketeering charge against all defendants.

This charge is based on overt acts that, according to the indictment, various defendants committed in furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy. The judge was explicit in stating that the Wednesday order does not apply to these acts.

The decision was not related to a defense effort to disqualify Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor who is leading the case. A decision on the case, which made headlines for weeks after it was revealed that Ms. Willis had formed a romantic relationship with another prosecutor, is expected by the end of the week.

The nine-page ruling issued Wednesday targeted accusations that Mr. Trump and other defendants incited public officials to break the law by violating their oath of office. For example, one count against Mr. Trump says he illegally solicited, requested and importuned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to violate his oath of office by decertifying the election.

The judge said prosecutors were not specific enough about the violations the defendants were pressuring public officials to commit.

These six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but do not provide sufficient detail about the nature of their commission, Judge McAfee wrote in his decision. They do not give defendants enough information to intelligently prepare their defense, because defendants could have violated the Constitution and therefore the law in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office declined to comment on the decision.

Prosecutors could potentially seek to have the charges dismissed in a way that addresses the courts' concerns, but it was not immediately clear whether they would do so.

In a statement, Steven H. Sadow, Mr. Trump's lawyer, said: “The decision constitutes a correct application of the law because the prosecution has not made specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing on these counts.” of accusation. The entire case against President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dropped.

One of the six vacated charges, Count 28, concerns Mr. Trump's phone call to Mr. Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, during which he pressured the secretary of state to find him enough votes to cancel the presidential election.

Another charge, Count 38, related to a letter Mr. Trump sent to Mr. Raffensperger in September 2021, asking him to decertify the results of the presidential election in Georgia or seek similar legal remedies, and to announce the real winner.

Other charges quashed by the judge also concerned attempts to pressure public officials. Three counts numbered 2, 6 and 23 in the indictment allege that several defendants broke the law when they urged Georgia lawmakers to appoint pro-Trump electors after Joseph R. Biden won the 'State.

Count 5 concerned a call Mr. Trump made to David Ralston, who was then Speaker of the Georgia House. During that conversation, Mr. Trump pressed Mr. Ralston to call a special legislative session to appoint new electors.

Mr. Trump and his former personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, faced the highest number of charges, 13 each. They now each face 10 counts in the Georgia case.

Four of the other defendants also now face fewer charges. They include Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and John Eastman, the legal architect of the plot to deploy fake electors in swing states that Mr. Trump lost.

Two Georgia lawyers allied with the Trump team, Ray Smith III and Robert Cheeley, also saw a reduction in the number of charges filed against them.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, noted that prosecutors could appeal the judge's order or present more detailed versions of the contested charges before a grand jury, which could issue an indictment. replacement charge.

For that reason, and because the racketeering charges are not affected, Mr. Kreis called the judge's order a small incident, as opposed to a major disaster for the case against Donald Trump and his allies.

Norman Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment and has expressed support for the Georgia lawsuits, agrees. I think this is an advance signal regarding the RICO portion of the case, Mr. Eisen said, using the acronym for Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. .

Defense lawyers, however, view the decision as a significant victory for their side. Mr. Smith's attorney, Don Samuel, described the judge's decision as the first step toward what we believe will be Ray Smith's complete exoneration on all counts.

Also Wednesday, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that will allow a new Republican-controlled state commission, which has the ability to remove prosecutors, to begin its work. The commission will likely examine Ms. Willis' conduct related to her relationship with Nathan Wade, a lawyer she hired as a special prosecutor in the Trump case.

Opponents said they intended to go to court to block the commission.

