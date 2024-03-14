Donald Trump could try to buy Greenland again





Former US President Donald Trump could resume his attempt to buy Greenland from Denmark if elected to the White House for a second term, a leading international relations expert told Newsweek, even though he “doesn't would only do if he felt there was a chance of success.” “

In August 2019, then-President Trump confirmed media reports that he was interested in purchasing Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory three times the size of Texas and with a population of approximately 56,000. . Trump said such a move would be a “major real estate deal,” with the Wall Street Journal reporting that he wants access to Greenland's natural resources and a “legacy akin to Alaska's admission to the United States.” as a state by President Dwight Eisenhower.” This suggestion, however, was rejected by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who called it “absurd”, adding that “Greenland is not for sale. That's where the conversation ends.”

On March 5, Trump won a series of Republican primaries, putting him within striking distance of the party's 2024 presidential nomination and prompting the abandonment of his last serious rival, the former governor of Carolina South Nikki Haley. That sparked further speculation about what policies Trump might pursue in a second term, including in the area of ​​foreign policy.

Alan Mendoza, executive director of the London think tank The Henry Jackson Society, which advocates for “the principles and alliances that keep societies free,” told Newsweek that the idea of ​​the United States buying Greenland “doesn't work.” is not as crazy as it seems.

He said: “Donald Trump's previous attempt to buy Greenland was not as radical as one might first assume. The United States has historically successfully engaged in other territorial purchases – including from Denmark in the 20th century – and investigated the viability of a Greenland purchase from the beginning. as 1867, and is the guarantor of Greenland's security against Denmark.

“Securing Greenland in this way would give the United States access to crucial resources such as rare earths, while protecting it against hostile incursions from the Arctic or from the Arctic itself. The change climate could open a sea route across the Arctic in the coming years, Greenland's strategic position will only increase in importance.”

The United States has made significant purchases of territory throughout its history, including the purchase of Louisiana from France in 1803, the acquisition of Florida from Spain in 1819, and the purchase of the Alaska to Russia in 1867. However, America has not made any territorial acquisitions since 1947, when the Mariana, Caroline and Marshall Islands came under American control.

Former US President Donald Trump may try to buy Greenland during a second term in the White House, but he would only do so if he believes there is "a chance of success", a senior political scientist told Newsweek.

Mendoza warned, however, that Trump's acceptance of an offer to buy Greenland would be unlikely.

Referring to the US agreement to buy Greenland during a second Trump term, he said: “The chances of a successful bid are slim.

“Denmark united against the idea of ​​a sale in 2019 and the Greenlanders themselves are not keen on trading one sovereignty for another rather than declaring independence. Trump has not given no indication that he would take up his offer again, but we can assume that he would only do so if he felt there was a chance of success.

“Short of offering a significantly inflated price to Greenland – which would damage its reputation as a negotiator – or offering to buy out local support with huge subsidies, it is difficult to see what would change to allow this.”

Newsweek reached out to representatives of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign for comment via email on Tuesday.

