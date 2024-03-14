In India, Narendra Modi tracks down his internal enemies within civil society





His name is regularly mentioned in the list of favorites for the Nobel Peace Prize. This 68-year-old man dedicated his life to the fight against communitarianism in India and the defense of Muslims. Harsh Mander, a former senior civil servant and tireless human rights activist, woke up at 7:30 a.m. on February 2 with agents of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the equivalent of the American FBI, at the doorstep of his home in southern New Delhi. The police suspect him of having illegally received funding from abroad. Three hours of search at the end of which he simply declared: My life and my work are my only answer. In his modest office at the Center for Equity Studies, the think tank he created in 2001, Harsh Mander displayed a photograph of Martin Luther King. Another black and white photo represents Mahatma Gandhi alongside Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Azad, three figures in the fight for the independence of India and the establishment of a secular and multi-confessional state. Values ​​that Harsh Mander continues to defend side by side against the Hindu nationalists who have been at the head of the country for ten years, supporters of a purely Hindu nation, the polar opposite of that of the founding fathers. In 2017, as lynchings of Muslims increased across India , he had traveled the country with hisCaravan-e-Mohabbat(caravan of love), for ask for forgiveness to the victims and ensure that their drama would not be forgotten. Harsh Mander, wearing a mask of an arrested student activist during a press conference, at the Press Club of India, September 16, 2020, New Delhi. MAYANK MAKHIJA / NURPHOTO VIA AFP This prolific author Twenty-five books under his belt and a regular columnist for the independent press, he has seen most of the government investigation agencies pass through his offices: the CBI, therefore, but also the tax authorities, the Directorate of Enforcement, a specialist in economic crimes, and even the National Commission for protection of the rights of the child. No indictment was ever presented against him in court, but in June 2023, the Minister of the Interior decided to suspend the license of his think tank, which allowed it to receive foreign contributions. Read also | India downgrades autocracy Add your selections Deprived of resources, Harsh Mander is trying to keep his research center alive with the help of crowdfunding to avoid laying off his staff of four employees today, compared to more than a hundred previously, and to continue acting in favor of victims of hate crimes. The relentlessness of the authorities towards him aroused great concern. In a letter made public on February 3, 250 personalities denounced a vindictive witch hunt, accusations entirely fabricated and without any material basis. According to the signatories, These blatant attacks on Harsh Mander and the Center for Equity Studies constitute an attack on the entire Indian civil society and on all those who work to promote constitutional values. You have 87.87% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2024/03/13/en-inde-narendra-modi-traque-ses-ennemis-de-l-interieur-au-sein-de-la-societe-civile_6221712_3210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos