Top adviser to Turkish president says US hegemony will end soon, slams Egypt over Gaza

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

The Turkish president's chief adviser, Srafil Kla, vowed that the conflict in Gaza would mark the end of US domination of the world order, to be replaced by a new world order, while criticizing the Egyptian president for failing to opened the Rafah agreement. border.

Speaking at an event organized by the jihadist charity the Foundation for Human Rights, Freedoms and Humanitarian Aid (nsan Hak ve Hrriyetleri ve nsani Yardm Vakf, or IHH), aligned with President Recep's government Tayyip Erdogan, Kla declared on February 17: “These atrocities in Gaza will end American domination on earth. We firmly believe in this and, indeed, the martyrdom in Gaza will pave the way for a just new world order. »

Stating that Western values ​​have no merit, he added that justice, freedom, equality and human rights are just empty rhetoric for the West. He claimed that the West only cares about pursuing Israeli imperialist and Zionist interests.

Lamenting the lack of support from a Muslim country for Turkey's alignment with Hamas in the Israel-Gaza conflict, Erdogan's adviser said Turkey's reconciliation with Arab countries with which it had previously confronted was actually aimed at bringing these countries into Turkey's sphere of influence. He was referring to Turkey's decade-long conflict with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries over the Erdogan government's apparent support for the Muslim Brotherhood network.

Erdogan's adviser also directly criticized the Egyptian president for not approving Turkey's request to hold a solidarity day that would have included bringing foreign ministers from Muslim countries to the Rafah border crossing. He further noted that Egypt had not authorized the deployment of assets by the Erdogan government's religious leadership, the Diyanet, to the border.

Kla, who served as a deputy in parliament from Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), also serves as vice chairman of the board of directors of the Lim Islamist association Yayma Cemiyeti (Society for knowledge diffusion), which serves as a revolving door for placing Islamists in government positions.

Kla is not the only senior figure in Erdogan's inner circle to have adopted a resolutely anti-Western vision. Erdogan has in fact assembled a team of advisors who reflect his vision of the world and act according to his wishes.

Its former spokesperson and current intelligence chief, Brahim Kaln, has long been a great admirer and sympathizer of the regime of the Iranian mullahs. He has written articles in the past praising the Iranian Islamic Revolution and its late leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. He defined Khomeini as the guide [rehber] of the uprising [kyam]leader of the Islamic revolution, imam of revolutionary Muslims and example for devout Muslims.

His top advisor for the Middle East and North Africa, Sefer Turan, called for the destruction of Israel and denied Israel's right to exist. Turan has previously written articles supporting Egyptian Islamic Jihad, which has been listed by the United Nations Security Council as an al-Qaeda-affiliated group.

Turan was a suspect in a confidential investigation into the Quds Force network between 2011 and 2014. During this period, his phones were tapped by court order as investigators sought to uncover an Iranian intelligence network in Turkey . The investigation aimed to uncover any plots targeting Israeli, Jewish or Western interests in Turkey.

In February 2014, Erdogan intervened and halted the Quds Force investigation before prosecutors could charge the suspects, including Turan, sparing his collaborator from criminal prosecution and making it easier for Iranian spies to escape from Turkey.

The same survey also provided clues about Erdogan's true thinking on NATO. Evidence uncovered in 2011 by Turkish investigators in the case revealed a scandalous conversation Erdogan had with his close associates.

When I get the chance, I know what to do with NATO, Europe and Israel. I'm going to fuck their mothers. NATO and the United States are as terrorist as Israel, Erdogan, then prime minister, told his loyalist lawmakers in a private meeting.

These scandalous remarks were made during a conversation about the plan to create a new radar base in the Malatyas Krecik region, as part of the NATO missile defense system, which works with missile interceptors in Romania and Poland.

Erdogan was clearly unhappy with the NATO plans presented at the 2010 Lisbon leaders' summit, but at the time felt he had to follow them in the face of pressure from the military and others government agencies that viewed Iran as a threat to Turkey's national security. .

However, massive purges that took place in the military and other government institutions following a false flag coup attempt in 2016 allowed Erdogan to eliminate resistance in the military by purging pro-NATO officers, including two-thirds of generals and admirals. He then proceeded to purchase S-400 missiles from Russia, orchestrated the imprisonment of longtime U.S. consulate employees, and dragged his feet for a considerable period in approving NATO offers for Sweden and Finland.

The anti-American policies pursued by the Erdogan government have become a hallmark of Turkey's new foreign policy choices. Turkey maintains cordial relations with Venezuela, marked by frequent presidential-level visits between the two sides. Ankara has also renounced Western sanctions against Russia, facilitated sanctions evasion practices against Iran and strengthened jihadist networks extending across Europe.