Politics
More than 100 poll workers died of fatigue after the elections
On February 14, Indonesia not only elected a new president, but also nearly 20,000 representatives to national, provincial and district parliaments. Overall it was a quarter of a million candidates to select.
Learn more after the announcement
Learn more after the announcement
Elections in the Southeast Asian island state are considered the most important in the world: around 204 million of Indonesia's 270 million people are eligible to vote and are spread across several of the roughly 17,000 islands . In addition to the logistical complexity, flooding also occurred in parts of the country on election day. Votes had to be postponed or delayed. Some assistants worked in knee-deep water.
Completing this mammoth task in a single day has cost the lives of more than 100 Indonesian election workers this year, according to the Health Ministry. More than 15,000 people subsequently fell ill, according to local media. Asia News Channel, reported. One poll worker who survived the marathon told media that his shift lasted 26 hours and he ended up not getting out until 8 a.m. the next day because it took too long to upload the data. Instead of going home to sleep, the election worker went to his job as a programmer.
Learn more after the announcement
Learn more after the announcement
Election workers must be under 55 years old
Indonesian editor Sapariah Saturi, who volunteered at a polling station in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, also wrote in an email that she was away from home from 6 a.m. on polling day until 5 a.m. the next day. “In the middle of the night, I started feeling dizzy and my stomach started swelling,” she said. She then drank several cold drinks and applied some balm to cool down. I was very tired and when I walked I felt like I was floating. The next day she stayed home and rested. She said she didn't want it to harm her health anymore.
In fact, they wanted to pay special attention to the health of poll workers during this year's elections, after nearly 900 poll workers died and more than 5,000 fell ill during the 2019 elections. According to the website According to local information, the triggering factors at the time were as follows: Between the news high workload, fatigue and accompanying comorbidities or illnesses. To avoid a repeat, the Election Commission (KPU) this time limited the recruitment of potential assistants to ages between 17 and 55. Officially, those helping should have brought a health certificate and commission officials should have carried out health checks before election day.
Democracy Radar
What is the state of democracy in Germany? Our RND team follows it up every Tuesday in this newsletter.
Even a 19 year old died
But despite stricter regulations, many deaths and illnesses have still occurred. Heart disease was the most common cause of death this time, according to the Health Ministry, but septic shock, high blood pressure and accidents also played a role. Most of the deaths involved people in their 50s, but some young employees under the age of 20 were also among the victims. One of them was Rhevi Kusmana, a 19-year-old high school student, who was diagnosed with heart disease after the election and died in hospital, his father told local Indonesian media. Second said. Her son stayed at the polling station until 3 a.m., then went to school a few hours later to take an exam.
Learn more after the announcement
Learn more after the announcement
Election workers work voluntarily and receive only a small stipend of 1.1 to 1.2 million Indonesian rupiahs (IDR), the equivalent of around 65 euros. However, the families of the deceased should now receive financial compensation for their deceased loved ones of just over 2,100 euros (IDR 36 million) as well as a subsidy for funeral expenses of around 590 euros (IDR 10 million).
An electoral officer during the rapid hand count after the morning vote.
Source: IMAGO/Zuma Wire
The solution became a problem
According to the Democracy and Electoral Empowerment Partnership (DEEP), the workload was also so heavy because a new app called Sirekap, introduced to save poll workers from having to manually enter data into the election counting system , posed problems. On Election Day, the system was so overloaded that servers crashed and employees had to continue manually entering results. What was seen as a solution has become another problem, Neni Nur Hayati, CEO of DEEP, told the Australian broadcaster. ABC. This was on top of other workloads that were already quite difficult. I imagine they were stressed.
Prabowo Subianto emerged victorious in Indonesia's presidential election in February. The 72-year-old man, who was in… Tic Tacvideos as a doting grandfather, was one of the most feared men in the country 25 years ago. The former general and son-in-law of the late dictator Suharto is said to have led a regime of terror, among other places in what is now Timor-Leste. Prabowo Subianto, who serves as defense minister under current President Joko Widodo, will now replace him as president in October. Widodo was not allowed to run again after two terms. However, his son is part of the future president's team, which will likely also give Widodo some voice over the next five years.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnd.de/politik/ueber-100-wahlhelfer-sind-nach-den-indonesischen-wahlen-gestorben-U7GZ63GBXJG6DMO6T3QC7TWPP4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- More than 100 poll workers died of fatigue after the elections
- Michael Culver, Star Wars actor with iconic death scene, dies at 85
- Dress like the stars: fashion inspired by the Oscars
- Genius' deal with WNBA brings big changes to women's sports
- Five killed in attack on Israel's United Nations aid distribution center in Rafah, UNRWA says
- Today's Earthquake: Tremors were felt in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh
- Top adviser to Turkish president says US hegemony will end soon, slams Egypt over Gaza
- TOLLYWOOD-BOLLYWOOD NEON HOLI MARCH 30 @AINSWORTH NYC Tickets, Sat, Mar 30, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
- Highlights of World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 -Xinhua
- Millennial women lead gaming innovation and bridge the controller gap
- Study shows US maternal mortality crisis is actually an example of bad data
- In India, Narendra Modi tracks down his internal enemies within civil society