More than 100 poll workers died of fatigue after the elections

On February 14, Indonesia not only elected a new president, but also nearly 20,000 representatives to national, provincial and district parliaments. Overall it was a quarter of a million candidates to select.

Elections in the Southeast Asian island state are considered the most important in the world: around 204 million of Indonesia's 270 million people are eligible to vote and are spread across several of the roughly 17,000 islands . In addition to the logistical complexity, flooding also occurred in parts of the country on election day. Votes had to be postponed or delayed. Some assistants worked in knee-deep water.

Completing this mammoth task in a single day has cost the lives of more than 100 Indonesian election workers this year, according to the Health Ministry. More than 15,000 people subsequently fell ill, according to local media. Asia News Channel, reported. One poll worker who survived the marathon told media that his shift lasted 26 hours and he ended up not getting out until 8 a.m. the next day because it took too long to upload the data. Instead of going home to sleep, the election worker went to his job as a programmer.

Election workers must be under 55 years old

Indonesian editor Sapariah Saturi, who volunteered at a polling station in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, also wrote in an email that she was away from home from 6 a.m. on polling day until 5 a.m. the next day. “In the middle of the night, I started feeling dizzy and my stomach started swelling,” she said. She then drank several cold drinks and applied some balm to cool down. I was very tired and when I walked I felt like I was floating. The next day she stayed home and rested. She said she didn't want it to harm her health anymore.

In fact, they wanted to pay special attention to the health of poll workers during this year's elections, after nearly 900 poll workers died and more than 5,000 fell ill during the 2019 elections. According to the website According to local information, the triggering factors at the time were as follows: Between the news high workload, fatigue and accompanying comorbidities or illnesses. To avoid a repeat, the Election Commission (KPU) this time limited the recruitment of potential assistants to ages between 17 and 55. Officially, those helping should have brought a health certificate and commission officials should have carried out health checks before election day.

Even a 19 year old died

But despite stricter regulations, many deaths and illnesses have still occurred. Heart disease was the most common cause of death this time, according to the Health Ministry, but septic shock, high blood pressure and accidents also played a role. Most of the deaths involved people in their 50s, but some young employees under the age of 20 were also among the victims. One of them was Rhevi Kusmana, a 19-year-old high school student, who was diagnosed with heart disease after the election and died in hospital, his father told local Indonesian media. Second said. Her son stayed at the polling station until 3 a.m., then went to school a few hours later to take an exam.

Election workers work voluntarily and receive only a small stipend of 1.1 to 1.2 million Indonesian rupiahs (IDR), the equivalent of around 65 euros. However, the families of the deceased should now receive financial compensation for their deceased loved ones of just over 2,100 euros (IDR 36 million) as well as a subsidy for funeral expenses of around 590 euros (IDR 10 million).

An electoral officer during the rapid hand count after the morning vote. Source: IMAGO/Zuma Wire

The solution became a problem

According to the Democracy and Electoral Empowerment Partnership (DEEP), the workload was also so heavy because a new app called Sirekap, introduced to save poll workers from having to manually enter data into the election counting system , posed problems. On Election Day, the system was so overloaded that servers crashed and employees had to continue manually entering results. What was seen as a solution has become another problem, Neni Nur Hayati, CEO of DEEP, told the Australian broadcaster. ABC. This was on top of other workloads that were already quite difficult. I imagine they were stressed.

Prabowo Subianto emerged victorious in Indonesia's presidential election in February. The 72-year-old man, who was in… Tic Tacvideos as a doting grandfather, was one of the most feared men in the country 25 years ago. The former general and son-in-law of the late dictator Suharto is said to have led a regime of terror, among other places in what is now Timor-Leste. Prabowo Subianto, who serves as defense minister under current President Joko Widodo, will now replace him as president in October. Widodo was not allowed to run again after two terms. However, his son is part of the future president's team, which will likely also give Widodo some voice over the next five years.