Judge dismisses 6 charges against Donald Trump in Georgia, but others remain





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The judge overseeing Fulton County, Georgia's DA Fani Willis' historic indictment of the nation's 45th president has dismissed some of the charges against Donald Trump, but others remain.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote that six of the charges in the indictment should be dismissed, including three against Trump. But the order leaves many other charges in the indictment intact, and McAfee wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges he dismissed.

All six dismissed charges were related to soliciting elected officials to violate their oath of office. This includes two charges related to the phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, on January 2, 2021.

Wednesday's ruling was the first time charges in one of Trump's four criminal cases were dismissed.

The court's concern is less that the State failed to allege sufficient conduct on the part of the defendants, but that it alleged an abundance of it, McAfee wrote. However, the lack of precision regarding an essential legal element is, in the opinion of the undersigned, fatal.

As drafted, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but do not provide sufficient detail on the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying crime sought, wrote McAfee. They do not give defendants enough information to intelligently prepare their defense, because defendants could have violated the Constitutions and therefore the law in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.

Read the judges' order:

The Court made the correct legal decision to grant the special stays and dismiss the significant counts in the indictment filed by DA Fani Willis, said Steve Sadow, Trump's attorney in Georgia. The counts dismissed against President Trump are Counts 5, 28, and 38, which falsely claimed that he incited Georgia officials to violate their oath of office.

This decision constitutes a correct application of the law, as the prosecution has not made specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing on these counts. The entire case against President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dropped.

Another of the dismissed counts accuses Trump of soliciting David Ralston, then speaker of the Georgia House, to violate his oath of office by calling a special session of the legislature to illegally appoint presidential electors.

According to the Associated Press, McAfee's order leaves former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows facing a single RICO charge. The order also dismissed three of the 13 charges against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

There simply wasn't enough detail to inform the defendants what to defend against, Giulianis' Georgia attorney, Allyn Stockton, told CBS News.

The dismissal of those six counts, including three against Mayor Giuliani, was expected, Stockton said. Mayor Giuliani was initially indicted on 13 counts, effectively expunging nearly 25% of the charges against him.

Buddy Parker, a lawyer representing Trump co-defendant John Eastman, said: “The court made it clear that the state failed to provide exactly what the defendants asked public figures to violate in the U.S. Constitutions and Georgian, an obvious error. We await the State's position on whether it intends to move forward on the remaining charges.

Legal experts who spoke to Atlanta News First on Wednesday seemed satisfied with the logic of the decisions.

What you need to say is you need to say what part of the constitution was allegedly violated so we can focus on that, said local attorney Suri Chadha-Jimenez. This is like saying to me: you are going to be judged because you broke the law. What law? Tell me what I did, because that way I can present an alibi, I can present my defense, I can say whether I was justified or not.

McAfee wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment to supplement the six dismissed counts. Even though the statute of limitations expired, the judge gave the state six months to resubmit the case to a grand jury. Prosecutors could also seek permission to appeal the decision. The case has not yet been judged.

McAfee has yet to rule on whether prosecutor Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from their investigation and subsequent indictment of Trump.

Willis is the locally elected district attorney who issued dozens of indictments in August 2023, accusing the nation's 45th president and his allies of trying to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 election.

But now Willis faces allegations that she misused taxpayer dollars and crossed ethical lines during her romance with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. McAfee is expected to decide soon whether to be disqualified from further participation in the case.

Trump and 18 of his GOP allies were indicted by Willis and his office in August 2023 for participating in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. This election saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win a deep southern state in a presidential election since Bill Clinton's 1992 victory.

On Tuesday, Trump secured a historic third straight GOP nomination for the White House with his presidential primary victories in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state. President Biden also won his party's primaries in Georgia and Mississippi, securing his candidacy for re-nomination.

The vote on November 5, 2024 will be the first rematch of the presidential election since 1956.

In 1952, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson after then-President Harry Truman chose not to seek a second full term. Four years later, Democrats nominated Stevenson for president again, leading to a second defeat by then-President Eisenhower.

No Republican presidential candidate has ever been nominated for three consecutive elections; Grover Cleveland, a Democrat, was elected president in 1885 and served only one term before being elected to a second term four years later (1885-1889 and 1893-1897). President Franklin Delano Roosevelt holds the record for the most appointments: four.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ bring you the latest news, headlines and information as Georgia continues to play its role at the forefront of national politics. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com/2024/03/13/judge-georgia-election-interference-case-dismisses-some-charges-against-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos