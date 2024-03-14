Covid investigation: International travel lists are 'chaotic and chaotic' – Drakeford





During the morning session of today's inquiry, Drakeford was asked about the Welsh Government's policy on care homes. The Prime Minister indicated that he was there to “explain and not to justify”. He said the risks of keeping very vulnerable people in hospital when they were fit for discharge, at a time when hospitals were set to become “the epicenter of the most dangerous places to be » was not a valid course of action. Poole asked him why the Welsh Government had not changed its policy of testing all patients discharged to care homes, before April 29, 2020. Drakeford said if this had been done earlier, testing would have had to be carried out in other areas and a decision made to prioritize frontline staff in hospitals. There weren't enough tests to do everything we'd like to do with them, he added. He was also asked about a letter sent to him by MPs, two days after the British government agreed on April 28 to mass testing of all care home residents and staff in England. He admitted it was terribly difficult territory. I know how deeply people feel about what happened in care homes here in Wales. I absolutely regret everything that resulted in loss of life. My own mother has lived in a nursing home throughout this pandemic. » Drakeford agreed that although there were cases of Covid coming from care home discharges, the main reason Covid ended up in care homes was the necessary entry of people into care homes who were there to take care of the people there. The risk increased as Covid grew. “It’s an uncomfortable conclusion, but that’s where the evidence takes us.” Drakeford said the government was constantly receiving letters and advice from all sorts of people. He said he could not be rattled by letters, but instead had to rely on orderly decision-making and said it could be seen in March and April how this would develop. On May 16, general testing was announced for all care home residents and staff. But Poole asked him why there had been such a delay in making a decision, given that there was scientific advice in favor of widespread testing by March 27. Drakeford said he wanted to emphasize that the Welsh Government “could not pick and choose the advice it received”. He said there were other views, but it was a slippery slope and he was determined not to go down that path.

