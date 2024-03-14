Supporting Zakat in Indonesia, President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Win Lifetime Achievement Award at BAZNAS Awards 2024





The Indonesian National Zakat Amil Agency (BAZNAS) presented the 2024 BAZNAS Lifetime Achievement Awards to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH. Ma`ruf Amin who supported zakat in Indonesia. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented directly by the President of BAZNAS RI, Prof. Dr. KH. Noor Achmad to President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin during the Palace Zakat event at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday (13/3/2024). President of BAZNAS RI, Prof. Dr. KH. Noor Achmad expressed his appreciation and thanks to President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin for supporting zakat in Indonesia. “We can respectfully, on behalf of BAZNAS throughout Indonesia, thank the President and Vice President for their entire careers for their extraordinary role in BAZNAS and zakat,” said Kiai Noor. According to Kiai Noor, proof of the support provided by President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is the launch of the Love Zakat movement in 2021, which has had many impacts and benefits for society. “The Love Zakat movement has had a huge impact on the performance of national zakat collection in various sectors, including the government sector,” he said. Through the movement, continued Kiai Noor, ministries, agencies, organizations, public and private business sectors, as well as influencing the observance of ASN throughout Indonesia regarding the payment of zakat. “So, zakat in Indonesia is increasing rapidly, both in quantity and quality, for both muzaki and mustahik,” he said. Therefore, Kiai Noor emphasized that he would like to thank the President and Vice President for their support in encouraging the Love Zakat movement in Indonesia, so that the collection of zakat in quantity and quality develops well. The implementation of the Zakat Palace is combined with the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Mustahik to improve their economy. The activity of providing zakat to the President and Vice President as well as ministers and government officials was also supported by Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI).

