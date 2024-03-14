KP CM calls for political dialogue with Imran Khan during his meeting with PM Shehbaz





ISLAMABAD: In a significant political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marking the first interaction between the two leaders of rival parties PTI and PML-N.

After the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur described the meeting as “positive” at a press conference alongside Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other PML-N officials.

Chief Minister Gandapur, representing the PTI, highlighted the importance of political dialogue with his party's incarcerated founder Imran Khan, who has been in custody since August last year on various charges. He said engaging in political discussions would pave the way for resolving political issues.

According to Gandapur, Prime Minister Shehbaz assured him permission to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Prison, Rawalpindi, despite tight security measures and restrictions on meetings due to security concerns. The purpose of the proposed meeting is to discuss the upcoming Senate elections.

The KP CM stressed the need to address public grievances and ensure legitimate dues from the province, with the Prime Minister assuring cooperation in this regard. The meeting between the two leaders, from opposing parties, is seen as an important step towards easing political tensions in the country, especially after the ouster of the PTI-led government through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Gandapur reiterated the PTI's position that the current government has “stolen” the public mandate, despite maintaining its commitment to maintaining cordial relations with the federal government.

Responding to questions regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz's recent visit to KP, Gandapur expressed regret for not being able to receive him personally, citing a previous engagement.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government would take all possible measures for development and ensure law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He recalled the Prime Minister's directives to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramadan and stressed that the state belongs to all citizens, beyond political differences.

Iqbal also said that Shehbaz had assured Gandapur of fair treatment for all individuals, reflecting his commitment to justice and inclusiveness.

