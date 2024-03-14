Chora Church, a famous Christian icon, will be reopened as a mosque

by Engy Magdy, Special to The Tablet

CAIRO Istanbul's Chora Church, famous for nearly 17 centuries for its elaborate mosaics and frescoes depicting the life stories of Jesus and Mary, will be reopened as a mosque as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moves on from forward with its plan to convert iconic Byzantine churches into mosques.

Turkey's official news agency reported that restoration work at the Chora site is nearing completion and authorities are working to open it for worship in May.

Built in the 4th century, Chora Church served as a Christian church until the 15th century. Subsequently, it was transformed into a mosque in 1511, following the conquest of Istanbul by the Ottomans.

Under secular Turkey, it has operated as a museum since 1945. It is one of the most important Byzantine monuments in the world, a status Erdogan seeks to dismantle.

Chora is the second church to be converted into a mosque. The first was the iconic Hagia Sophia Cathedral, which for a millennium was the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, until it was transformed into a mosque under Ottoman rule in the 15th century.

Both churches are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and were reopened as museums under Kemal Atatürk, the first president of modern Turkey.

Erdogan's decision to convert churches back into mosques comes as no surprise, as he has always expressed his desire to return historic churches to their former status as mosques, a stance that fits well with his political base.

Political Islam in Turkey has always wanted to one day open such churches to Muslim worshipers, said a Turkish journalist who spoke to The Tablet on condition of anonymity for security reasons. Given the political movement in this country, it is no coincidence that Hagia Sophia or Chora is becoming a mosque again.

For Erdogan, the political stakes here are irresistible. It is difficult to imagine a more powerful image of Islamization than seeing him leading prayers in a building transformed from an Orthodox Christian church into a mosque in 1453 by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II after his conquest of Constantinople, Mustafa Akyol, senior researcher at the Cato Institute wrote previously.

From Erdogan's point of view, this would be a huge symbolic step towards strengthening his policy of religious nationalism.

But for many others, including Turkey's small Christian minority and millions of other Christians around the world, it will be a disturbing echo of the bloody conquests of the Middle Ages and not of the peaceful coexistence to which most people aspire in the modern world, Akyol added in a statement. article co-authored with Richard V. Reeves, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Chora Church, also known as the Church of the Holy Savior, was built as part of a monastic complex outside the city walls of Constantinople. It was rebuilt in the 11th century to take the form of an inscribed cross and was restored between the 12th and 14th centuries after suffering partial collapse, perhaps due to an earthquake.

According to the UNESCO Digital Library, the church's mosaics and frescoes, commissioned by the Byzantine Greek statesman and poet Theodore Metochites, form one of the most comprehensive collections of late Byzantine art to have survived in Istanbul.

In the exterior narthex of the church, the Virgin Mary is depicted with Jesus still in her womb, reflecting the mythical significance that Chora has for many visitors, namely that it represents the womb of Mary.

A mosaic of Christ Pantocrator decorates its ceiling, a typical depiction of Christ as an all-powerful ruler who holds the New Testament in one hand while extending the other to give a blessing. In the inner narthex there are two large domes, one representing the genealogy of the Virgin Mary and the other the genealogy of Christ.

When the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453, Chora Church was one of the first churches to be looted. About 50 years later, the church was transformed into a mosque under Sultan Bayezid II.

The mosque was called Kariye Camii and a mihrab, minbar and minaret were added to the structure. The word Kariye is the Turkish term for the neighborhood, according to the Department of History of Art and Architecture at Harvard University.

The Byzantine Chora Church was supposed to be opened to Muslim worshipers for Friday prayers last February, based on a presidential decree, but the project was postponed until next May.

Erdogan's plan to transform the church into a mosque has sparked outcry in Greece and among Greek communities. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou called the decision an act of symbolic violence dictated by political arrogance.

She further called it an act of cultural insecurity and religious intolerance, which condemns to obscurity a treasure of Christian art and cultural nobility.

Reverend Gabriel, Metropolitan of Nea Ionia and Philadelphia, told The Tablet that this is a very important issue of religious violations and respect for religious rights.

In the United States, the advocacy group Hellenic American Leadership Council launched a letter asking the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom to publicly condemn Turkey's decision and recommend that the United States exercise its full diplomatic and political influence to prevent the conversion of the church of Chora.

Although Erdogan's decisions have been applauded by some in the Middle East, others have warned of their consequences.

Extremists view this step as pro-Islam and a clear victory, but ignore that it contradicts the interests of Islam and Muslims, Iraqi writer Rasheed Al-Khayoun wrote in his editorial in the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-. Awsat.

The interest today is in the dialogue between peoples, and to the fore comes the dialogue of religions, especially after the terrorism that we have witnessed. [from] extremist groups.