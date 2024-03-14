India poised to become a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, says PM Modi





India is poised to become a major semiconductor manufacturing hub and chip manufacturing will lead India towards self-reliance and modernity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of three semiconductor projects worth around Rs.1.25 lakh crore at Indias Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat programme, he said manufacturing of chips would open the door to unlimited possibilities. Also read: Nifty and Sensex fall, large caps set to benefit The three projects include a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat, an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam and an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Made-in-India and designed-in-India chips will play a major role in taking India towards self-reliance and modernization… After missing out on the first three industrial revolutions for various reasons, India is now moving with the intention to become the leader in Industry 4.0. , the fourth industrial revolution, Modi said via video conference. The prime minister pointed out that only a handful of countries in the world now manufacture semiconductors and stressed the need for a reliable supply chain after the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Also read: Paytm effect: BSE asks its members to benefit from other banking facilities He noted that India wants to play a crucial role in this regard and highlighted the country's technology space, nuclear and digital strength. Elaborating on future plans in which India is ready to take up commercial production for the semiconductor sector, he said, “The day is not far when India will become a global power in manufacturing for the semiconductor sector. He pointed out that India would gain a strategic advantage in the future due to the policy decisions taken today and added that the ease of doing business and simplification of laws have helped the country have several foreign investors. Over the past few years, more than 40,000 obligations have been abolished and FDI rules have also been simplified. FDI policies in defense, insurance and telecom sectors have been liberalized, he said, adding that India's growing position in electronics and hardware manufacturing, where PLI programs were planned for large-scale electronics and IT hardware manufacturing and electronics clusters, created a platform for growth. of the electronic ecosystem. Informing that India is now the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, Modi also highlighted the launch of India's Quantum Mission, establishment of National Research Foundation to encourage innovation and expansion of the mission India in terms of AI. He added that India is moving towards technological advancement apart from technology adoption. SHARE Copy link

Published on March 13, 2024

