Trump said Hitler did good things, says Kelly





Former President Donald Trump, who was criticized for adopting some of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's rhetoric on the campaign trail, praised the genocidal German dictator while in the White House, people said to CNN his former chief of staff and other senior aides.

He said, “Well, but Hitler did good things. I said: Well, what? And he said: Well, [Hitler] rebuild the economy. But what did he do with this rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, Sir, you can never say anything good about this guy. Nothing, said retired Gen. John Kelly. It is, however, quite difficult to believe that he missed the Holocaust, and quite difficult to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs who were killed in the European theater.

What You Need to Know Former President Donald Trump praised genocidal Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while in the White House, his former chief of staff and other top aides tell CNN that Trump had adopted some of Hitler's racist and dehumanizing rhetoric during the campaign. He said, 'Well, but Hitler did good things,' said retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff from 2017 to 2019. The campaign and President Joe Biden's administration was quick to denounce Trump's reported praise for autocrats past and present. Last week, Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, one of Europe's most authoritarian leaders; Biden said after the meeting that Orban was seeking dictatorship”

Kelly said Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive 2024 nominee, admired the loyalty of Nazi leaders and generals to Hitler, yearning to receive the same loyalty from the highest-ranking officers in the U.S. military.

“He was asking me about loyalty issues and how, when I pointed it out to him, the German generals as a group were not loyal to him and had actually tried to assassinate him several times, and he didn't know that,” Kelly said. He truly believed, when he brought us generals, that we would be loyal and do whatever he wanted us to do.

The former Marine general served as Trump's chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019 and much of what he described to CNN had been previously reported, although this is the first time Kelly has spoken publicly about what he witnessed. He also said Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, praise he has repeated publicly over the years and as recently as recent months.

He considers himself a great man, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told CNN. He likes to deal with other big guys, and big guys like Erdogan in Turkey can put people in prison and you don't need to ask anyone for permission. He likes that.

Kelly also said Trump's affinity for authoritarians was linked to his desire to appear like a tough guy.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung did not respond to the allegations made by Kelly, Bolton and other aides in the CNN report, but told the network in a statement that Kelly and Bolton themselves ridiculed them and urged them to seek professional help.

Biden's campaign and administration were quick to denounce Trump's alleged praise of autocrats past and present.

I think we speak for the VAST majority of human beings on planet Earth when we say that Adolf Hitler actually did not do good things, said Biden campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika. in a press release. When Donald Trump talks like a dictator, praises dictators, and says he wants to be a dictator, we should probably believe him.

Trump said he would be a dictator on the first day of his presidency to enact draconian immigration policies, expand domestic oil drilling and free those imprisoned for alleged and proven crimes linked to the violent attack on January 6, 2021 against the US Capitol. his supporters in an effort to keep him in power after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. These prisoners, who number in the hundreds and include leaders of white nationalist militias and fascist street gangs, have been repeatedly described by Trump like hostages.

Historians and the Biden campaign said Trump echoed Hitler and the propaganda of genocidal regimes throughout history by describing his political enemies as vermin and claiming that immigrants are sick and poison the blood of our country. He also had dinner in late 2022 with Hitler-praising rapper Ye, former Kanye West, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, a major voice in the American white nationalist movement.

He has also fully embraced the Great Replacement theory, a false conspiracy theory that claims Democrats and other elites are often Jewish, although Trump has never explicitly said they are working to replace the white majority of America by violent and uncivilized masses of non-white immigrants. The conspiracy theory has inspired numerous racist mass shootings, including the killing of 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 and the killing of 10 shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in 2022.

Biden is allowing the arrival of thousands of people from China, Iran, Yemen, Congo, Syria and many other countries. Many of these countries are not very friendly to us, Trump baselessly charged in a speech near the US-Mexico border in Texas last month. He carried whole columns of men of fighting age and they're all of a certain age and you look at them, and I said they look like warriors to me, something's going on. It's bad.

Although she did not explicitly call Jews the architects of the so-called great replacement, the largest organization fighting anti-Semitism in the United States took note of her rhetoric and denounced her support for the theory who inspired the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Insinuating that immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country echoes nativist rhetoric and has the potential to cause real danger and violence. We've already seen this kind of toxic rhetoric inspire real-world violence in places like Pittsburgh and El Paso. It should have no place in our politics, period, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said last year, referring to the two deadly shootings against Jewish and Hispanic Americans.

Beyond pledging to deport millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States and promising to punish the vermin he considers his political enemies, Trump is also seeking to reshape the federal government so that he bends further to his will in a second term, according to plans that he, his campaign and his allies have publicly shared. It follows his frustrations during his first term, former aides told CNN, when the government couldn't always accommodate his whims.

He was shocked that he didn't have dictatorial powers to send U.S. troops or move money around within the budget, Kelly said. And he saw Putin, Xi and that weirdo from North Korea as people who were similar to him in terms of toughness.

Last week, Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, one of Europe's most authoritarian leaders. Biden said after the meeting that Orban sought dictatorship.

He's a non-controversial character because he says, “This is how it's going to be, and that's it.” Right?” Trump said from a ballroom stage as he introduced Orban to the cheering crowd. He's the boss.

