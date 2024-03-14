Donald Trump poses a national security risk





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the day's biggest stories, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

Since 1952, the White House has allowed major party candidates access to classified intelligence briefings so they will know about important issues if they win the election. Trump should be denied this courtesy.

First, here are three new stories from The Atlantic:

An internal threat

According to reports last week, the U.S. intelligence community is preparing to give Donald Trump classified intelligence briefings, a courtesy every White House extends to major party nominees to ensure an effective transition. A great tradition, but one that should not be observed this year.

The decision, as always, rests with the sitting president, and Joe Biden will likely continue this practice so as not to be accused of politicizing access to intelligence. Such accusations should not be taken seriously; they would just be more meaningless noise from a Republican Party that has already stumbled in a clumsy attempt to impeach Biden after bringing corruption charges against him and his son. And while denying Trump access to classified files would provoke screams and screams from Republicans, it would also serve as a reminder that Trump cannot be trusted with classified information.

The risks of denying Trump these first briefings are negligible. As we have learned from his presidency, Trump is fundamentally unavailable: he doesn't listen, and he doesn't understand complex national security issues anyway. However, the problem with these briefings with Trump is not that he is ignorant. He is also dangerous, as his record shows.

Indeed, if Trump were a federal employee, he likely would have already been stripped of his clearances and escorted out of the building. I say this from experience: I got my first security clearance when I was 25 years old. Ronald Reagan was still president, which tells you how long ago that was, and I had a top-secret clearance when I advised a high-ranking U.S. senator during the Gulf War. . I then held a Department of Defense employee authorization for over a quarter of a century.

Government employees who hold clearance must take annual refresher courses on a variety of topics, including some pretty obvious stuff about not writing down passwords or not taking money from a nice guy Chinese businessman wearing an American baseball cap. (No, really, that's a scenario in some course materials.) But one area of ​​annual training is always about insider threats, people in your own organization who may pose risks to classified information. Federal workers are walked through a list of behaviors and characteristics that should raise their concern enough to report the person involved, or at least start a discussion with a supervisor.

Trump checks almost every box on these lists. (You can find examples of insider threat training here and here, but each agency provides specific instructions for its organization.)

Typically, clearance holders are asked to monitor their colleagues for a variety of warnings, including expressions of hostility toward the U.S. government, erratic behavior, unreported contact or financial transactions with foreigners, unexplained wealth (or serious financial problems), interest in classified matters. material beyond the subject's work requirements, or evidence of illegal drug use or substance abuse. Every case is different, but it's rare for a government employee to raise almost all of these red flags.

Opposing US policy, for example, is not a problem for people with permissions. I've done it myself, but Trump's hatred of the current administration is linked to a generic disdain for what he calls the deep state, a criticism he applies to any American institution that tries to maintain the cap. makes him responsible for his behavior. This kind of anti-establishment rage would jeopardize any authorization, especially given Trump's ramblings about how the current government (and American society as a whole) is full of vermin.

Meanwhile, a federal employee who possessed even a fraction of the cache of classified documents that Trump took with him after leaving Washington would find himself in a world of trouble, especially if he or she asked the department of Justice to go pound sand after receiving the order to return them. And by trouble, I almost certainly mean arrested and sent to prison.

Trump's troubled, opaque finances and what we now know were his lies about his wealth in New York before he was a candidate would likely also have reduced his access to highly classified information. (Government employees can get into lots of trouble of all kinds, but lying about them is almost always lethal to a clearance.) Worse still, anyone seeking even a minor clearance who was as mixed up as Trump was has been over the years with the Russian government and who held a bank account in China would probably be laughed out of office.

Trump's open and continued affection for men such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader of the maximum-bizarre dynasty Kim Jong Un would also, to say the least, be Arguably, a matter of concern for any security organization. (Or, I should say, for any American security organization. The Russian FSB, I'm sure, would have no problem with it.)

But even if Trump could explain his chilling crushes on the dictator and clarify his byzantine finances, he currently faces more than half a billion dollars in court judgments against him.

That's a lot of money for anyone, and Trump is scrambling to post bail for even a small portion of that, suggesting the man is in terrible financial straits, which is always a fire bright red in the authorization process. (Debt trips up a lot of people, and I knew people whose licenses were suspended because of their money problems.)

Whether Trump is too unpredictable or unstable to be elected is a voters' judgment, but his statements and public behavior have long suggested (at least to me and many others) that he is an emotionally unstable person. Emotional issues in themselves are not a disqualification; we all have them. But Trump's tirades and irrational threats are the kind of thing that can become a clearance issue. The former president's lack of impulse control notes that he has been unable to stop attacking writer E. Jean Carroll, despite huge court judgments against him for defamation. It could also lead him to blurt out whatever he learns from his briefings at rallies or public appearances if he thinks it will help him.

As for the other major category considered for granting clearances, I have no idea if Trump uses or abuses any substances or medications of any kind. But what I do know is that Trump encouraged an attack on the American constitutional order and attempted to overturn a lawful election. He has now pledged to pardon those duly convicted by the courts for their actions during the January 6 insurrection. He calls them hostages and are now serving the sentences they deserved.

In short, Trump is an anti-American, debt-ridden, unstable man who has openly expressed his support for violent seditionists. If he were another citizen requesting the privilege to handle classified documents, he would be fired.

If elected, of course, officials will have no choice but to give the outgoing president access to everything, including files that are among the holiest of holies, like the identities of our spies at home. foreign countries and the status of our nuclear forces. . Senior officials might refuse and resign publicly, and explain why, but ultimately the system (despite Trump's deep accusations) is designed to support the president, not obstruct him, and a re-elected President Trump will get all that. that he demands.

If the American people decide to allow Trump back into the White House, there is nothing President Biden can do about it. In the meantime, however, he can limit the damage by delaying Trump's access to classified documents for as long as possible.

Related:

Today's news

The House has passed a bill that would force TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to divest from the app or have it banned in the United States. The judge overseeing the criminal case against Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia dismissed six of the 41 counts for lack of sufficient information about the defendants' alleged efforts to solicit public officials to they violate their oath of office. Last night, Biden and Trump secured the delegates needed to clinch their party's presidential nomination.

Dispatches

Discover all our newsletters here.

Evening reading

Illustration by Matteo Giuseppe Pani

Some damn nice shoes

By Steven Kurutz

In 1989, American workwear brand Carhartt produced a special clothing collection to mark its centenary. While shopping with my wife at a vintage store in New Jersey a few years ago, I came across one of these items: a cotton and canvas work jacket with a patch on the chest pocket that read 100 years old , 18891989. The same escutcheon was engraved on each brass. button. Intrigued, I removed the jacket from its hanger. The interior was lined with a blanket-like fabric to provide additional warmth when working outdoors. Made with pride in the USA, the neck label read and the underside bore the insignia of the United Garment Workers of America, a now-defunct union founded around the same time as Carhartt himself.

1989 doesn't seem like that long ago. But as I held this jacket in my hands, I began to get the feeling you get when looking at a very old photograph. I was holding an artifact from a lost world.

Read the entire article.

More from the Atlantic

Cultural break

Katia Temkine

Listen. Ariana Grande's new album, Eternal Sunshine, puts a musical spin on her divorce drama that's beautiful and a little venomous, writes Spencer Kornhaber.

Read. In Percival Everett's latest book, James, he imagines The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the point of view of Jim, Huck's enslaved sidekick.

Play our daily crossword.

Stéphanie Bai contributed to this newsletter.

When you purchase a book using a link in this newsletter, we receive a commission. Thank you for supporting The Atlantic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2024/03/donald-trump-is-a-national-security-risk/677750/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos