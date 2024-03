The Incarcerations of Alpa Shah, criticism: Modi on trial

Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest, died in custody in India in July 2021. He was 84 years old. He had spent nine months in detention and was repeatedly denied bail; yet he had not been convicted of any crime. Swamy suffered from Parkinson's disease, but for several months prison authorities denied him the cup he needed to drink without spilling. In poor health, Father Swamy was transferred from prison to hospital a few weeks before his death. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died following a heart attack. So says historian Ramachandra Guha, one of India's leading public intellectuals on judicial killing. UN special rapporteur Mary Lawlor said the death was a stain on India's human rights record. Swamy had been arrested under India's catch-all anti-terrorism legislation, the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, which dates back to 1967. He was accused of inciting clashes between rival groups at a place called Bhima Koregaon (or BK) on New Year's Day 2018. although there is no suggestion that he was present or was a sympathizer of armed Maoist insurgents. Although gentle in nature, Swamy was certainly a turbulent priest. He dedicated his life to India's most marginalized people, particularly the indigenous peoples known as Adivasis, members of communities considered tribal that total more than 100 million people. Swamy defended their interests, encouraged their self-organization, and opposed attempts to turn their forest, so essential to their lives and values, into strip mines. He was a thorn in the side of Indian authorities and corporate interests, and sometimes also the Church. You could say he was a rebel, but he wasn't an insurgent. Alpa Shah, professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics, argues in The Incarcerations that the arrest of Swamy and 15 other lawyers, academics, poets and activists in what became known as the BK affair reveals the India's authoritarian drift. The action against BK-16, she says, is an attempt to intimidate and muzzle critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party, the Hindu nationalist BJP, is expected to win a third consecutive general election in the weeks to come.

